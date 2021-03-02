Per announcement from NASA: “The largest, most advanced rover NASA has sent to another world touched down on Mars Thursday [Feb. 18] after a 203-day journey traversing 293 million miles (472 million kilometers). Confirmation of the successful touchdown was announced in mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California at 3:55 p.m. EST.”
Parraid, a small engineering products company in Southern Maryland, is proud to have been a part of the successful operations of the Perseverance Mars Rover Mission as the supplier of a Rugged USB 3.0 Hub, according to a press release by the business.
The Parraid Rugged USB 3.0 Hub is the toughest 4-port hub on the market and was used on the Perseverance Mission during the entry, descent and landing stage. Designed from the ground up for the most extreme operating environments encountered by modern advanced mobile IT systems, the Rugged USB 3.0 Hub is certified to MIL-STD-810 for temperature, vibration, and pyro shock, as well as to MIL-STD-461 for emissions and susceptibility. The sturdy and dependable Rugged USB 3.0 Hub is the strongest way to interconnect deployable systems and is fast and reliable under the harshest conditions.
Alan Parris, EVP for Engineering, said in the release, “We are thrilled to have been just a small contributor to NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Mission. Clearly, if the Rugged USB 3.0 Hub can survive a trip to Mars, it can work for the toughest missions here on Earth.”
See https://mars.nasa.gov/news/8865/touchdown-nasas-mars-perseverance-rover-safely-lands-on-red-planet/ for more.
