Patuxent Partnership receives an inaugural apprenticeship award

Members of The Patuxent Partnership on Nov. 16 accept the inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award from Maryland Department of Labor officials. Pictured are Chris Maclarion, director of apprenticeship at Maryland Department of Labor, left; Maryland of Labor Deputy Secretary David McGlone; MaryKay Myers, The Patuxent Partnership finance director; Bonnie Kelly, vocational support/AMP coordinator at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center; and Chairman of the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council Brian Cavey.
The Patuxent Partnership has been selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award for Outstanding Youth Apprenticeships in the state.
The award was given at the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council meeting, on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The notification from the Erin Roth, Maryland Department of Labor deputy assistant secretary, Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning Maryland Department of Labor, reads as follows:
"On behalf of the Maryland Department of Labor, it is my true pleasure to let you know that your organization has been selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award for your outstanding contributions to apprenticeship in our state. Again, thank you for your meaningful contributions and congratulations to your organization on being an inaugural recipient of Maryland's National Apprenticeship Week awards."
TechJobs Rule is an innovative apprentice program that allows education to go to work. TJR is designed to fill the current workforce shortage of skilled artisans and technicians in STEM and manufacturing fields.
TJR is a partnership between the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, The Patuxent Partnership and the Strategic Education Office of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. TJR matches talented high school students who are interested in STEM and manufacturing fields, with paid apprenticeship opportunities in industry and government, complementing their academic studies, TJR will create new jobs.
Launched as a pilot program in May 2019, the 2021-2022 school year has 20 students participating at 14 companies. The group will continue to leverage its community partnerships and resources to create new jobs and to support economic development.
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit organization that works with government, industry and academia. The group is engaged in activities from advancing science and technology to growing the STEM pipeline in Southern Maryland.
They promote sustainable economic development and enhance quality of life. Its programs, forums and networking foster the exchange of ideas, information and data related to technologies, and support workforce development through an array of initiatives. For more information, visit www.paxpartnership.org.