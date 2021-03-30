Rack Room Shoes opens Calvert Village location

Rack Room Shoes opened its doors to the Prince Frederick community on Thursday, March 25, at Calvert Village.
Located at 140 W. Dares Beach Road, the family footwear retailer offers an extensive selection of brand name shoes at value prices — and is known for its ongoing “Buy one get one 50% off” promotion, according to a press release.
According to Rack Room Shoes Regional Manager Gary Lewis, the company’s well-established presence in surrounding communities will contribute to the new store’s success.
“For years, we’ve enjoyed meeting customers who live in Prince Frederick when they traveled to visit our stores in Annapolis, Bowie, Gambrills, and Hanover,” said Lewis of the retailer, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. “This new store is bright, welcoming, and comfortable, and we are very excited to serve this community as we move into the spring and summer seasons.”
Rack Room Shoes has a variety of ongoing initiatives that are attractive to customers, including an added emphasis on the athletic market. The retailer’s Athletic Shop, a shop-in-shop concept, offers a robust in-store and online experience around its athletic product while closely linking with brand partners.
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for nearly 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 500 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers, according to the release. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, its ongoing philanthropic program, the company provides ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities they serve.