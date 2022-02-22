Real estate firm arranges sale of a Solomons hotel

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced earlier this month the sale of Holiday Inn Solomons Conference Center & Marina, a 326-room hospitality property located in Solomons. The asset sold for $15.1 million, according to Brian Hosey, divisional manager of the firm’s MidAtlantic offices.
Gordon Allred, Karianne Cibello and Tulsee Nathu, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Inland Empire, Baltimore and Oakland offices, exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer, according to a release.
After conducting a significant market study that indicated a strong demand for senior housing in the Solomons area, the seller and buyer decided to work together to transform the subject property’s 10 acres into a new hotel with a separate senior housing community.
“The seller shared our vision for the property and was active through every step of the transaction. The confidence he placed in us was crucial, since he’d been the hotel’s owner from its inception,” said the buyer, who was not identified in the release.
Upon closing, the hotel was rebranded as the Solomons Inn Resort and Marina. Located at 155 Holiday Drive, the four-story property has one of the largest event center in Southern Maryland, with approximately 20,000 square feet of space. Its amenities include a full-service restaurant, a junior Olympic-sized outdoor pool, tennis courts and an on-site fitness center. Plans to redevelop the property will commence in early 2023.