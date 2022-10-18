Jones Team of EXIT Landmark Realty

Anna Jones of the Jones Team of EXIT Landmark Realty stands with her husband, Nathan Jones.

 Photo courtesy of Anna Jones

The Jones Team of EXIT Landmark Realty, consisting of five members, Anna Jones, Amber Cox, Summer Jongo, Tina Boyd-White and Emily Watts, are partnering with the nonprofit INOVA Fairfax Hospital and their Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, which is dedicated to the continuous education, awareness and working to raise funds to assist those impacted by the disease. INOVA Hospital is based out of Virginia and their mission is to provide the community with many different programs.

The Jones Team is dedicated to and strives to make a difference in the local community, according to a release from the reality group. They have committed to raise up to $7,500 for the INOVA Health Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.