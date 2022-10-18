The Jones Team of EXIT Landmark Realty, consisting of five members, Anna Jones, Amber Cox, Summer Jongo, Tina Boyd-White and Emily Watts, are partnering with the nonprofit INOVA Fairfax Hospital and their Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, which is dedicated to the continuous education, awareness and working to raise funds to assist those impacted by the disease. INOVA Hospital is based out of Virginia and their mission is to provide the community with many different programs.
The Jones Team is dedicated to and strives to make a difference in the local community, according to a release from the reality group. They have committed to raise up to $7,500 for the INOVA Health Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
This effort is uniquely personal to the team since several team members have been affected by this disease and would like to use their energy to help support this great cause. A key example was last year when Nathan Jones, husband of Anna Jones, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Prior to his diagnosis, Anna Jones and her family had never heard of this disease. Now they are dedicated to creating and growing awareness of this disease.
The Jones Team has set up multiple events to raise funds for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
On Aug. 21, the Jones Team of EXIT Landmark Realty hosted a client appreciation event at the Blue Crabs baseball game and with every ticket purchased a portion was donated to INOVA Health. This was in partnership with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and along with Sherman and Jill Williams with Fitzgerald Financial and Southern Maryland Title, Carla Kemp with CLA Title and Billy Saunders with Caliber Mortgage.
Additionally, the Jones Team of EXIT Landmark Realty has also partnered with Yoga Centric of Bel Air. The owner, Candice Henessey, held a community yoga class for "The Breath of Life" throughout the month of September and 100% of the registration fees will be donated to INOVA Health.
Lastly, the Jones Team of EXIT Landmark Realty partnered with local mortgage lender Billy Saunders with Caliber Mortgage to increase impact by entering all monetary donors into a drawing. The winner was able to choose from tickets to a Washington Commanders football game or a Washington Capitals hockey game.
If you are interested in learning more or donating, reach out to the Jones Team of EXIT Landmark Realty.