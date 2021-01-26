Realtor earns 'Luxury' designation

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ McNelis Group Properties today announced that Helen Mattingly Wernecke recently earned the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection Specialist designation.
To achieve this designation Helen exemplifies what it means to provide outstanding service to buyers and sellers in the luxury market, completed specialized training, and achieved other personal electives that advanced her career as a luxury agent, according to a release. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices also offers a Luxury Collection Marketing Program to assist their network agents in representing clients in buying and selling luxury residences.
The program was designed to leverage the strength and reliability of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices — one of the fastest growing brokerage networks in America — while providing the special expertise for an upscale market.
“Earning the Luxury Collection Specialist recognition is a true honor,” Wernecke said in the release. “I’m delighted to assist clients in the luxury marketplace buy and sell homes.”
Chris McNelis, broker/owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties, said, “We are thrilled Helen received this designation. She is an experienced, skilled agent and fine ambassador of our brand locally and throughout the luxury market in all of Southern Maryland.”
Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, applauded Wernecke on the Luxury Collection Specialist designation. “On behalf of the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices organization, we are proud Helen Mattingly Wernecke is now among our prestigious Luxury Collection Specialists. The designation is a reflection of her hard work and dedication to excellence in high-end client service.”