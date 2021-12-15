Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland recently announced the launch of a workforce development grant provided by the American Rescue Plan Act in support of residents and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Designed to mitigate the pandemic’s economic impact on families and businesses, the grant will provide incentivized training, credentialing and employment opportunities in Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. The grant will also help defray the costs of common employment barriers, such as childcare, transportation, and uniforms, among other eligible expenses.
Ruthy Davis, TCCSMD regional workforce and business development director, emphasized the grant’s potential impact on the region’s economic recovery.
“COVID-19 led many industries to reduce capacity, leaving workers jobless or in need of retraining. This targeted funding will help residents gain new skills and remove some of the obstacles to achieving their goals," Davis said. "It’s a win-win for our residents and the businesses that benefit from their talents.”
The workforce development grant has the potential to immediately aid businesses seeking a qualified and dependable talent pool. As job seekers receive training and credentialing, their employment and salary prospects improve substantially. These new skill sets, in turn, benefit businesses seeking talent for open positions.
The TCCSMD Workforce Division, which oversees the Southern Maryland JobSource, welcomes the federal funding boost. To support the anticipated increase in job seeker assistance, TCCSMD hired additional staff to deliver resources and manage program funding.
Ashley Raley, workforce operations manager for TCCSMD, sees the funds as front-line relief, and said, “Many people are hurting financially and are in need of assistance to get back on their feet. We hope that many residents will take advantage of new training opportunities to advance their employability.”
Eligibility for grant resources will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Businesses and individuals interested in learning about the ARPA workforce development grant and its potential to shape Southern Maryland’s recovery may visit www.somdworkforceboard.org or businesses can email BESTeam@tccsmd.org and job seekers can email ARPATeam@tccsmd.org.
Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland was formed in 1964, as a cooperative planning and development agency to foster the social and economic development of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. The purpose of the council is to serve as a forum for the resolution of region-wide issues and the attainment of regional goals.