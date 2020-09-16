Labor Day weekend marked the grand opening of POV, or Point of View, the restaurant at Pier450, which grew out of the former Scheible’s fishing camp, transformed over the last 18 months into a beach-chic hospitality destination.
Scheible’s Restaurant and Motel had been a south St. Mary’s County fixture since its construction in 1946, but had changed a few hands, and gone unpatronized since about 2015. Purchased in May of 2019 by Peggy Binzel with Smith Creek Marine LLC, the restaurant, motel and marina is being rebranded as Pier450, a destination retreat.
While Binzel also owns Scotland Yards Beach Rentals, she said the challenges with guests is that there weren’t enough places to dine in the area. She said she waited for someone to reopen Scheible’s and when no one did, she stepped up.
Cathy Austin, co-owner and marketing director of Pier450, said POV has been booked since they opened earlier this month and they received a lot of great feedback on the ambiance, as well as the food, which Binzel described as being “American with European and South American influences.” The restaurant offers a number of brunch and dinner options, as well as wine and cocktails.
Austin mentioned a lot of herbs and vegetables used in the kitchen are local and some even sourced from a garden on the site.
“We are getting people from Lexington Park, from Leonardtown, from Northern Neck [in Virginia] coming in by boat,” Austin said of the spot in Ridge on Smith Creek, just off the Potomac River. “There aren’t many places to eat other than the chains in Lexington Park and people seem excited to have an alternative.”
Austin claimed a market strategy to garner local support, started last summer when construction began on the site, using social media to reach out to the local community.
“With that gathered a lot of the Scheibel’s community,” she said, who provided input during renovations. The owners said they repurposed as much as they could from the original structure and in the process a few signs were found, one that Bruce Scheibel painted himself when he was 10 years old.
“There was a lot of support and interest that we were keeping [original elements] alive. Reaching out to that community has honestly helped us a lot,” Binzel said. “Being located in the critical area of the Chesapeake Bay, we didn’t deviate too far from what was already here.”
When asked if COVID-19 impacted their renovation process, Binzel claimed the virus caused supply chain problems.
“Things that used to take a week to get here suddenly took four weeks and they weren’t available … in construction renovation it definitely was an issue in terms of how fast we could open,” Binzel said, adding there is also the issue with limited capacity due to COVID-19 county and state guidelines. She strongly recommends customers make reservations so they don’t have to turn people away, especially as they commute. Currently open Thursdays through Sundays, the owners said they would consider expanding hours if the community requested it.
The eight-roomed motel dubbed The Quarters at Pier450 is currently open, featuring uniquely curated rooms with themes, along with POV, the restaurant. The beach bar and seating is also available for outdoor use. Later this fall the Chandlery shop will also be open and Binzel and Austin said a wedding venue will be available on site in 2021.
John Tinsley, the contractor responsible for construction renovations on the site, enjoyed a cocktail with his wife, Judi, and a family friend at the new restaurant Saturday evening. Judi said the drinks were great and she loved the overall ambience of Pier450.
“We’re really excited and we were blown away by our opening. … It was spectacular in terms of support from the community,” Binzel said. “Even when the tourists are gone, we’re pretty confident we’re going to have local support.”
