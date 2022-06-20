More than a marina, the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort is a complete hospitality experience for boaters right on the Chesapeake Bay.
Take a dip in the heated indoor pool, workout in the fitness center or get pampered at the full-service salon and spa or their on-site barber shop. They offer several dining options include the 1936 Bar & Grill, Rod N Reel Tavern and the Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant, one of Chesapeake’s favorite restaurants for over 75 years. Plus, there’s a Boardwalk Café open seasonally. Together they offer unique dining experiences and spectacular views.
All slip holders enjoy full resort privileges and special discounts on accommodations and dining, as well as on-site live entertainment and a game room with video pull-tab machines and bingo, according to a release.
World-class entertainment is also right on site, including a full calendar of year-round concerts and events for live music. Plus, the game rooms offer a jam-packed schedule of promotions, including progressive jackpots and "Hot Seat" drawings. And for night owls, the game room is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In addition to a convenient location, just a quick cruise or drive to both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the marina features a wealth of unique amenities including refueling stations (gas and diesel), tackle shop, laundry facilities and Wi-Fi.
With 300 slips, that accommodate boats 50-plus feet that have a draft of no more than 4 feet, visitors will find the marina a great place to visit this season.
“This is a special property that combines our passion for great hospitality, family fun, picturesque western shore, amazing marina amenities, charter fishing, water rentals, all the ingredients that creates a remarkable customer experience.” Oasis Marinas CMO Benjamin Burns said in the release.
Visit the Marina West location for all the water sports fun with rentals. From kayaks to pontoon boats and more, they have what it takes for a perfect day exploring on the water. They even rent out fishing rods and tackle. And for those who want to do some exploring on land, bike rentals are also available to discover the local restaurants, shops, and beaches.
Charming Chesapeake Beach is also home to both beautiful and fun attractions. Get steps in on the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail, soak in some bay history at the Chesapeake Railway Museum or just sit back and relax, and enjoy all that the Rod 'N' Reel Resort has to offer. From its prime location to amenities and friendly staff, it makes for a memorable adventure on the Chesapeake Bay.
For more information about Oasis Marinas regarding Rod 'N' Reel Resort Marina, contact info@oasismarinas.com.