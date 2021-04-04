With a growing store count and warmer months approaching, Royal Farms is ramping up a large-scale hiring effort that aims to bring on 4,500 new employees before the end of this year. One of the locations looking for employees is located in Upper Marlboro.
The open positions range from part-time and full-time options, as well as customer service level associate and management level positions. A $500 sign on bonus at select locations is being offered to new employees. A $300 referral bonus for any active employee is also being offered internally. If an employee is fully vaccinated, they will also receive a $50 COVID-19 wellness bonus.
“As we continue our growth in the Mid-Atlantic region, we are very excited to support these new communities along with the communities that we are already a part of," said Brian Roche, director of human resources, via a press release. "Our teams work hard every day to support our great customers and give them the outstanding service the deserve."
Royal Farms associates hired in full- and part-time positions enjoy competitive pay (as much as $15 an hour), medical, dental, and vision insurance, a 401(k)-retirement plan, paid vacation for full time employees, and an employee discount program for food. There are many opportunities for advancement, as Royal Farms always looks to promote from within first.
Those who are interested to start their career at Royal Farms can visit https://nowhiring.com/royalfarmsjobs/.