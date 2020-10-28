Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick has been providing the community with outdoor entertainment for all ages each Friday since Memorial Day weekend amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, and plans to continue through the coming winter months.
The Calvert County vineyard has been making use of its mass amounts of space by showing drive-in movies on a large, inflatable screen. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” was the feature show on Oct. 23, while Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” will be shown Friday, Oct. 30. Social distancing measures were in place and attendees mostly remained in or around their cars.
Cheryl Keys manages the movie showings and said the vineyard screened a movie two days after learning of new regulations over the summer that permitted them to have larger crowds. She said that most of the events have sold out with a maximum of 200 cars, and they can’t expand mostly because the vineyard does not have a larger screen.
“It gives people something to do,” Keys said. “We have people that say that this gave them something to do on the weekend with their kids, which is awesome, that’s what we wanted.”
Keys said a schedule of movies for November and December has already been created and can be found on the vineyard’s Facebook page. The vineyard sells wine and other beverages at the events and hosts local food businesses as well.
“We have a very unique venue here between being able to accommodate concerts and movies,” Keys said. “We just want people to keep coming and visiting us.”
Jim Meunier owns Grizzly Mountain Grill and has been working with Running Hare Vineyard for about six years. He said he usually operates at larger events and local breweries, however, the pandemic has shifted his ability to serve customers, as he now mostly functions at smaller events.
“Running Hare has given us several events here and hasn’t charged us for being here and I really, really appreciate that,” Meunier said. “I know that we are helping them give the service to the customers by adding some different food, but in the end it is a generous offer for giving us the ability of being here.”
Meunier said it was important for venues like the vineyard to continue with mask mandates and social distancing as they host events. He said his business plans to attend Friday’s drive-in movie and has other events upcoming.
Heather Brindle, who owns Shugie’s Cookies and Home Decor in Sunderland, operated at the Oct. 23 movie and said she just recently opened her business back to the public. Brindle said Running Hare was more than welcoming to her business, something she was happy to see with many other public events being cancelled.
“I think them putting this on was a nice thing to do for the public,” Brindle said. “We have all been cooped up inside for so long and they have been really safe, it has been a really nice event so far.”
Brindle said she plans to return to the vineyard to sell her products for every weekly drive-in movie up until Christmas.
