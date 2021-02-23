Rural Maryland Council marks 25 years of championing rural heritage and equity

In 1994 when then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer signed an executive order designating a “rural development council” for Maryland, he had no way of knowing he would set in motion the formation of a new institution that would touch the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, not just in rural Maryland, but in every corner of the state.
During the year that followed, the council organized itself as the “FORVM for Rural Maryland” and was permanently established by an act of the State legislature, adopted by a unanimous vote of both houses of the Maryland General Assembly. The ancient Roman word “forvm” distinguished its mission, to provide a place where local and State leaders could exchange ideas and pursue solutions to the great issues facing Maryland’s rural communities.
Today — 25 years later and renamed the Rural Maryland Council — it continues to distinguish itself in its efforts to champion the cause of rural Marylanders while emphasizing the importance of working with suburban and urban communities to create a stronger, united Maryland.
“It’s true that our rural communities are faced with challenges that need to be resolved differently from our suburban and urban counterparts,” said Charlotte A. Davis, RMC executive director and fourth ED for the group. “But when you really get down to it there is more that we have in common than what separates us.”
Perhaps the best endorsement of an organization’s success is whether it measures up to its founders’ expectations. “When I founded the organization with Bill Walker 25 years ago, and drafted the State legislation with former House Speaker Cas Taylor that established the FORVM for Rural Maryland, we hoped it would continue to be a powerful voice for Maryland’s rural communities for many years to come,” said Gary V. Hodge, founding chairman of the FORVM from 1994-97, and executive director of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland from 1980-98. “As is always true, the effectiveness of an institution depends on the ability and commitment of the people who lead it and support its mission.”
“In those exciting early days and years,” Hodge added, “we crisscrossed the State, visiting every rural county, spreading the word, holding community meetings, building grassroots support, laying out the vision, identifying the key priorities, recruiting local leaders, and creating the organizational foundation for the FORVM, now the RMC.”
And for 25 years and counting, the Rural Maryland Council has answered that call.
Throughout its history, the RMC has never backed away from the big, difficult and often controversial issues like wastewater, inadequate access to health care, financial resources and broadband. From the beginning it has remained steadfast in problem-solving using two important tools: Giving voice to rural Marylanders and creating partnerships.
Using these tools, RMC has racked up some impressive accomplishments including:
• Creating the Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund which to date has funded more than$7.3 million in grants to 230 organizations.
• Establishing the Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore, Mid Shore Regional Council, and Maryland Agricultural and Resource Based Industry Development Corporation.
• Receiving a National Rural Impact Award in 2001 from the National Rural Development Partnership for its work. It would be the first of many accolades the USDA would bestow on RMC.
• Establishing the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund in 2006 and waging a decade-long battle to get it funded, which was successful in 2016. To date it has funded more than $10.1 million in grants to 127 organizations.
• Co-hosting a regional forum on rural broadband in partnership with USDA Rural Development and taking a leadership role in navigating its many complex issues.
The Rural Maryland Council operates under the direction of a 40-member executive board in a nonpartisan and nondiscriminatory manner. It serves as the state’s federally designated rural development council and functions as a voice for rural Maryland, advocating for rural communities and businesses across the state to help them flourish and achieve equity with their suburban and urban counterparts.