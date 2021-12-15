The Shops at Waldorf Center, an open-air lifestyle shopping center located just minutes from the Capital Beltway in Waldorf, recently announced the continuation of its Pop Up & Grow initiative, a program which gives local businesses and entrepreneurs a chance to expand their reach into a temporary brick-and-mortar space at the shopping center, each weekend through the end of the year.
Through this initiative, the center will temporarily dedicate a 31,537-square-foot space to pop-up retailers and provide interested business owners with information to help them expand their businesses. In addition to introducing the community to an array of growing local retailers, the center will also hold a “Grow Your Resources” program in which local experts provide entrepreneurs with information on how to start and run a business as well as a “Give & Grow” program that will highlight and raise money for a different non-profit organization each week.
During each weekend event, there will also be refreshments and entertainment. The program takes place each Saturday and Sunday now through Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the space located in the same parking lot as The Habit Burger. Guests can visit the pop-up retailers free of charge.
Retailers that would like to take part in the Pop Up & Grow weekend and associated programs can register for a nominal fee at by going to http://ow.ly/BwKa30s1tZf.
“Throughout the holidays, we are continuing to keep local businesses top of mind, and we wanted to really shine a light on their importance to our community,” Natonya Thomas, assistant general manager for the shopping center, said in a release. “Our Pop Up & Grow initiative allows The Shops at Waldorf Center to help local retailers temporarily experience what it’s like to have their very own storefront. And, with the addition of our series of weekend programs, now through the end of the year, we will help local businesses get the best advice and information possible to grow their businesses and reach their full potential.”
The center’s Pop Up & Grow program, created by Madison Marquette, owner of The Shops at Waldorf, is expected to be an ongoing initiative at the shopping center. The Pop Up & Grow program gives businesses a lease as short as two weeks and as long as one year, has a variety of spaces available, ranging from 2,600 square feet to 6,216 square feet.
The program provides an attractive option for small local businesses, many of which were born online, to connect with customers in a physical space. Today, the shopping center is actively seeking participants, including small businesses, entrepreneurs, designers and local artists to fill these pop-up opportunities.
To learn more about the program, visit www.theshopsatwaldorfcenter.com/popupandgrow/.