Slim Chickens gears up for California opening

Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Maryland, with its newest opening at 22622 MacArthur Blvd. in California on Dec. 15.
No stranger to franchising, Darrin and Dennis Atlas own nine Firehouse Sub locations across Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to a release from the business. While traveling in Texas with his brother, Dennis, they stopped to eat at a Slim Chickens restaurant. Intrigued by the business and the delicious food, the brothers knew they had to bring the restaurant back to Maryland. In 2021, they opened a location in Bowie. They are now gearing up for their second location in California in St. Mary's County.
“Dennis and I have many years of experience with building and operating a franchise,” Darrin said in the release. “In the local community, we have built many strong relationships as we’ve built our businesses.”
While they are launching this location, they aren't slowing down as they build a third location in Crofton that will open next year.
Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in California will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.
The California opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 120 openings in 24 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.
“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the California, Maryland market,” Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild said in the release.
By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else.
In addition, a choice of 17 house made sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.
Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Ark., with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces.
With more than 175 locations opened and a fanatical following in 30 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors.