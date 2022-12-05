Slim Chickens gears up for California opening

The buffalo ranch sandwich is among the offerings on the menu of Slim Chickens, which plans to open in St. Mary's County.

 Mark Jackson

Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Maryland, with its newest opening at 22622 MacArthur Blvd. in California on Dec. 15.

No stranger to franchising, Darrin and Dennis Atlas own nine Firehouse Sub locations across Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to a release from the business. While traveling in Texas with his brother, Dennis, they stopped to eat at a Slim Chickens restaurant. Intrigued by the business and the delicious food, the brothers knew they had to bring the restaurant back to Maryland. In 2021, they opened a location in Bowie. They are now gearing up for their second location in California in St. Mary's County.