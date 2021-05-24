The Association of Accredited Small Business Consultants recently announced that Edsel M. Brown Jr. of Edsel M. Brown Jr. Group LLC has established a new location in Lusby at 1060 Cattle Drive Lane, P O Box 2022). The main office of Edsel M. Brown Jr. Group, LLC is located at 1629 K Street, NW, Washington, DC.
Edsel M. Brown Jr. Group offers a wide range of business and consulting services including: business start-up consultations, business development, marketing/branding analysis, fraud analysis, strategic planning, alternative sources of funding, internal control analysis, and assistance with state and federal government small business programs.
“By hiring an ASBC, small businesses are assured they are working with a professional who has the knowledge and expertise to help them reach their operational goals and maximize profits,” said Richard L. Weinberger, chief executive officer of the Association of Accredited Small Business Consultants. “By offering advice on increasing efficiency and profitability, the ASBC provides an extremely valuable service to small business owners striving for success.”
The firm’s website is www.edselmbrownjrgroup.com.
With headquarters in Austin, Texas, and offices in Washington, D.C., the Association of Accredited Small Business Consultants provides certifications to individuals who demonstrate proficiency in small business and small and medium enterprise consulting. The AASBC is the only global association specializing in training and certification of small business and small and medium enterprise consultants.
For more information on the Association of Accredited Small Business Consultants, visit the website at aasbc.com, email the association at info@aasbc.com or contact the AASBC at 512-327-4900.