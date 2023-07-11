Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is refunding members’ capital credits totaling nearly $5.6 million. Of that total, a general refund of approximately $3 million will be issued in July, according to a release from the electric co-op.

Eligible active members will receive credits on their bills, and checks will be issued to eligible former members. Special refunds of about $2.6 million will be paid throughout the year to include estates of deceased members.


  

