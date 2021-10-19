Dr. Diana Soffer, an OB/GYN who specializes in treating women with chronic pelvic pain, has opened Soffer Women’s Care LLC in Calvert County. She provides gynecological care full-time at her Prince Frederick office, which she shares with her husband, Eric Soffer, D.P.M., a podiatrist specializing in wound care and foot and ankle surgery.
Soffer Women's Care treats all aspects of womens' health. Soffer provides routine gynecologic care, including treating abnormal pain and bleeding, fibroids, and precancerous conditions; she addresses concerns ranging from sexual health to contraception to menopause; and offers well-woman care including gynecologic cancer screening, pap tests, breast exams, as well as evaluating complex gynecologic problems.
She uses a variety of treatments to address chronic pelvic pain, including trigger point injections, pudendal nerve blocks, and pelvic floor botox. Soffer takes an integrative approach by spending time with her patients, understanding their gynecologic symptoms in the larger context of the whole person and treating each patient according to her specific goals. When patients have urgent needs, Soffer is committed to offering same-day appointments.
Soffer graduated from Albany Medical School in New York in 2008 and completed her residency at Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center in 2012. While there, she received extensive training in complex surgical cases, particularly minimally-invasive laparoscopic and hysteroscopic procedures. She practiced for several years as a generalist obstetrician and gynecologist, spending the past seven years serving as the chronic pelvic pain and vulvar specialist for a large multidisciplinary medical group across the Washington, D.C., area and the larger mid-Atlantic region.
Soffer decided to open her own private practice to bring these important services to her local community in Southern Maryland. She explains why she chose to develop special skills to treat chronic pelvic pain.
“Chronic pelvic pain can ruin people’s lives,” she said, "but it's not always diagnosed and the most effective treatments are underused. Helping a woman with chronic pelvic pain can restore her ability to have fun, to be active, have a good sex life, to be happy. Some women come to me after years of searching for relief, and being able to give them that relief has been the highlight of my career."
She encouraged patients to learn more about her services on her website at SofferWomensCare.com or by calling her office at 443-530-9424.
In her free time, Soffer loves hiking, cycling, kayaking, camping, and swimming with her husband and three sons. She is devoted to her role as den leader for her sons’ Cub Scout pack and cheering on her boys in soccer.