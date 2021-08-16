Contractor earns workplace honors
Tekla Research, Inc. has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Tekla ranked 4th in the midsize companies category (150-499 employees). Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.
Tekla Research is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, providing technical and engineering support and management expertise for the Department of Defense, The Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies. Established in 1995, Tekla has grown to 200 employees with offices in Fredericksburg, Va., Norfolk, Va., the National Capital Region, and Patuxent River.
Hospital recognized by breast centers agency
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is the first healthcare facility in the Southern Maryland area to be recognized by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons.
To earn the designation, a breast center must meet rigorous NAPBC standards demonstrated through a site visit every three years. NAPBC centers must provide patients with:
• Comprehensive care, including a complete range of state-of-the-art services and equipment;
• A team approach to breast cancer to provide the best available treatment options;
• Information about ongoing cancer clinical trials and treatment options;
• Access to prevention and early detection programs, cancer education, and support services; and
• Ongoing monitoring and improvements in cancer care.
In addition to the NAPBC accreditation, MedStar St. Mary’s has also been named a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BiCoE) by the American College of Radiology and carries accreditations for two digital mammography units, the stereotactic biopsy unit, ultrasonography, and MRI. Additionally, the Cancer Care & Infusion Services department recently joined the MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute enhancing collaboration with renowned oncology specialists while increasing access to the latest therapies, research, and clinical trials for patients.
CoreLife and CalvertHealth announce partnership to combat obesity
CoreLife Inc, an innovative preventive healthcare company specializing in the treatment of overall patient health, obesity, and complications associated with obesity, has announced the formation of a new partnership with CalvertHealth to provide wellness and weight management options in Southern Maryland.
Data from the most recent Community Health Needs Assessments demonstrate that Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties have a higher rate of obesity than the state averages. Rates in Calvert also exceed national averages. There is a need and opportunity for health intervention. CalvertHealth is proud to partner with CoreLife to bring these services to Southern Maryland, with the first location opening in Waldorf on Aug. 16 and a Calvert-based location to follow later in the year.
The Waldorf clinic will be located at 1036 St. Nicholas Dr. Suite 101, in Waldorf. The clinic will be open Mondays and Wednesdays 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available at www.corelifemd.com or by emailing info@corelifemd.com.