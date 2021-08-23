Tekla Research, Inc. has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Tekla ranked 4th in the midsize companies category (150-499 employees). Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.
Tekla Research is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, providing technical and engineering support and management expertise for the Department of Defense, The Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies. Established in 1995, Tekla has grown to 200 employees with offices in Fredericksburg, Va., Norfolk, Va., the National Capital Region, and Patuxent River.
Security service provider partners
The IT and cybersecurity company eTrepid Inc., based in Charles County, recently announced an enhanced partnership with Microsoft by executing the Microsoft Partner Agreement for Online Services-Government, or AOS-G.
U.S. Department of Defense contractors can now engage eTrepid for Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud High to comply with DFARS 7012 and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements, as well as requirements for the secure handling of Controlled Unclassified Information and/or International Traffic in Arms Regulation data. The partner agreement for AOS-G puts eTrepid in a premier group of approximately 43 authorized Microsoft partners nationwide who support some of the most complex missions throughout the U.S. government.