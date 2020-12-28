Brewery announces new collaboration
Patuxent Brewing recently announced the release of Black is Beautiful, or BIB, a collaboration with their friends and mentors at Heavy Seas Brewery. Their Black is Beautiful is a luscious, vanilla chai stout - a roasty, creamy and spicy take on the BIB base stout.
Heavy Seas will be donating 100% of the profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Education Fund. Patuxent Brewing will be donating 100% of its proceeds to the Charles NAACP chapter, and a few other charities' initiatives that fall in line with BIB's objectives. The Black is Beautiful collaboration was set for release at the end of last month.
Davie Feaster, founder and head brewmaster is extremely grateful that Patuxent Brewing and Heavy Seas were able to be a part of a movement that is near and dear to his heart. “I have always wanted my brewery to have a place in aiding the entire community. Even in the hard times - we must continue to help each other be great. I could not have asked for a better collaboration than the Heavy Seas team,” Feaster said.
Charles facility earns high marks
Sagepoint Senior Living Services was named by Newsweek magazine as one of the top two nursing home facilities in Maryland, CEO Andrea Dwyer announced earlier this year. The rankings were featured in an October print edition of the national publication in a special section entitled “America’s Best Nursing Homes 2021.” Sagepoint was ranked by Newsweek as the best nursing home in the region, second only statewide to Crofton Care and Rehabilitation Center in Anne Arundel County.
ETC tapped for defense energetics study
Energetics Technology Center, a nonprofit technology and innovation company located in Indian Head, has been awarded a contract valued at more than $15 million for the Automated Global Energetics Science and Technology Awareness effort. The proposed effort has three major components: a national energetics study; an automated global energetics S&T awareness effort; and the development of an energetics ecosystem framework.
ETC remains committed to maintaining a robust industrial base and workforce in Southern Maryland to support the U.S. Department of Defense's requirement for new energetic systems. Robert Kavetsky, the company’s CEO, says that “the goal is to maintain U.S. technological superiority in energetics, which is critical to national security.” He also added that “the company’s ability to create technical alliances and partnerships within Southern Maryland’s Energetics, Scientific, and Academic communities enable us to build extraordinary teams of experts to accomplish a task like this in a short amount of time.”
Nonprofit announces name change
As of Sept. 1, Charles & Tamar Henderson Heritage Association Inc. in Hughesville will be doing business as CNTHHA Inc. A nonprofit organization, its purpose is to bridge the power of family, with the root of our communities. The organization offers volunteer services for farmers seeking to join the nationwide efforts to end family hunger through the gleaning of crops that would otherwise be plowed over after harvest. For more information on CNTHHA Inc., go to support@cnthha.org.
Garner earns mastership award
Cieplak Dental Excellence recently announced that Practice Administrator Sharon Garner has achieved the distinction of Master in the American Association of Dental Office Management. The mastership achievement recognizes outstanding professional and educational achievements in dental practice administration and is awarded only to those who have completed rigorous requirements set forth by AADOM. The distinction is the second level in AADOM’s designation program. Garner has been with the practice for 10 years and currently resides in La Plata. The convocation and induction ceremony was held virtually on Sept. 18.
Fashion boutique to open in Bowie
Versona will open its first store in Bowie on Thursday, Oct. 8, located in Bowie Town Center at 15412 Emerald Way. Versona is a women’s fashion boutique offering apparel, jewelry and accessories at exceptional prices every day. Committed to high quality fashions, the store will carry everything needed to complete an individualized outfit including jewelry, handbags, shoes and all the fashion trend items of the season. The store manager will be Laura Stephenson. Store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.shopversona.com.
JustTech ranks on list of fasting-growing companies
Inc. magazine today revealed that JustTech, based in La Plata, is No. 1,442 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.
“Wow, I never imagined when I started this company at 25 that JustTech would one day be on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Joshua Justice, founder, owner and president of JustTech. "We keep focusing on providing the best solutions to our clients and optimizing our internal processes while ensuring our clients are satisfied and it has led to significant growth.”
Founded in 2006, JustTech specializes in solutions that increase efficiency, improve productivity and increase security in the office. JustTech provides Xerox office equipment, managed print services and managed IT services and supplemental IT support to clients in several states.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
Precise Systems, makes list for fifth year
On Aug. 12, Inc. magazine revealed that Precise Systems Inc. is No. 4,671 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, with a three-year revenue growth of 65%. Precise Systems is a service-disabled veteran owned, professional services company serving U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force customers founded in 1990.
"I believe that our continued success can be attributed to sticking to our corporate values of 'Putting people first' and 'Delighting our customers.' Even though we’ve grown significantly year after year; we have not lost touch with who we are or what we stand for," Scott Pfister, president and COO of Precise Systems, said. "Our recognition amongst the nation’s fasting growing companies is a tribute to the incredible team we have and our commitment to those corporate values."
Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list offers a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. The methodology for inclusion and the Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
Company gives to scholarship
Sabre Systems Inc. contributed $5,000 towards the Patuxent River Science & Technology Consortium Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund provides financial assistance to local students who are interested in pursuing STEM degrees at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Sabre, along with five additional consortium members, pledged to contribute $5,000 annually for a four-year period, totaling $20,000 in contributions each. With St. Mary’s College matching each $5,000 donation with $2,500 per student, each student will receive a total of $7,500 in scholarship support per year. As part of the scholarship, students will participate in two credit-bearing internships and networking events that will help develop strong connections with local industry contractors. These activities introduce the community to known and trusted talent to fulfill future workforce needs and increases the likelihood of STEM alumni gaining post-graduation employment.