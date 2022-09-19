The National Association for the Self-Employed, a leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, recently announced that Great Mills-based small business Zaria has been awarded a $4,000 second quarter 2022 Growth Grant to help expand business operations. Last year, NASE awarded $60,000 in grants to small businesses across the country and expects to award even more in 2022.
Zaria, owned by NASE member N’jeri Agyeman, was awarded a second quarter Growth Grant in 2022. Zaria cards specialize in authentically handmade greeting cards that are handwritten and illustrated in-house.
Sabre wins contract
Sabre Systems Inc. was awarded a task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract by the Airforce Installation Contracting Agency. The task order was awarded through the Agile Innovative Solutions Joint Venture with Sabre serving as the managing partner. The single award task order provides engineering support to the Navy and Marine Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems program office (PMA-263).
The work under this five-year task order will take place primarily at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Joining Sabre are teammates Platform Aerospace, Avian, Render, Consolidated Resource Imaging LLC and Virginia Tech.
Hospital adds running center
The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has added a running center to its Rehabilitation practice. Running is one of the world’s most popular activities, and the Southern Maryland region is full of 5K and 10K runs that make use of the many scenic roads and trails.
The UM Charles Regional Rehabilitation Running Center offers personalized programs to help runners improve their performance as well as advice on injury prevention and footwear modification. All runners will work with physical therapist Amol Bakre, a certified running coach and orthopedic clinical specialist. Bakre has spent the last five years at the UM Charles Regional Rehabilitation office helping patients overcome injuries and surgeries before expanding his expertise to working with runners. Appointments are available at the La Plata office by calling 301-609-5494.
'Scary' franchise opportunities available
Doug and LaNeta Roth, owners of Scary Strokes LLC and the flagship location in Waldorf, recently announced that Scary Strokes will now offer franchise opportunities to like-minded entrepreneurs locally, nationwide and potentially globally. After nearly 5 years of providing quality entertainment and service to the region, the Roths decided it was time to expand the Scary Strokes brand and share its business model with other potential dedicated entrepreneurs looking to provide experiences in the family entertainment and amusement industry.
Scary Strokes was established in 2016 and opened its doors on October 2017. Their concept incorporates popular amusement options including a blacklight 18-hole mini golf course, virtual reality omni arena and the latest play-and-claim arcade games.
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Joshua Wynne of North Beach was named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 20 in Maryland. The list is comprised of 1,000 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40 with at least four years of experience.
"I'm inspired by the partnerships I get to build with my clients as we explore the things they value most and invest their money with purpose toward their goals. In turn, my goal is to make a meaningful difference in their lives and for my community," Wynne said in a release. "I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve clients in this community. And I am forever indebted to my exceptional branch team who embody the spirit of caring."