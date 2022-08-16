Automotive dealership gives to Alzheimer's Association

For three years, Kody Holdings, doing business in Southern Maryland with 12 automotive dealerships, has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association, Longest Day event. This event encourages people to get active on the summer solstice to shed light on the darkness of Alzheimer’s. Employees played cornhole this year and donations were made based on the number of shots employees made. This year marked the largest donation to date with, $38,494 raised for the organization.