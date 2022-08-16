Automotive dealership gives to Alzheimer's Association
For three years, Kody Holdings, doing business in Southern Maryland with 12 automotive dealerships, has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association, Longest Day event. This event encourages people to get active on the summer solstice to shed light on the darkness of Alzheimer’s. Employees played cornhole this year and donations were made based on the number of shots employees made. This year marked the largest donation to date with, $38,494 raised for the organization.
“This was an overwhelming success as we raised more this year than we did each of our past two years,” said Kristen Kody, Philanthropy and Corporate Giving, Kody Holdings. The money raised will go towards finding a cure and providing care and treatment for Alzheimer’s patients.
Cookie shop opens in St. Mary’s
Klein Enterprises, an investor, developer and operator of diversified real estate holdings, recently announced that Crumbl Cookies at St. Mary’s Marketplace held its grand opening in California on June 24. Crumbl Cookies, which signed its lease in December 2021, is one of the fastest-growing chains in the nation, with 260 stores added in 36 states since opening in 2017. The new 1,654-square-foot store is owned by local franchisees Jack MacDonald, John MacDonald, Joe Drury and Tim Holt.
The new location offers in-store service, pickup, delivery and catering, and features a rotating weekly menu of specialty flavored cookies. The store is located in St. Mary’s Marketplace at 45000 St. Andrew's Church Road, Suite C, in California.
Air Force selects Sabre Systems for contract award
Sabre Systems Inc. was awarded a prime position on the Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract by the Armament Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. The EWAAC is a multiple award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a 10-year period of performance and a potential $46 billion contract value. Under this contract, Sabre will provide digital and model-based systems engineering services as well support related to agile processes, open systems architecture, weapons integration and data analytics for Eglin AFB in Florida, and its mission partners.
Law firm expands its service area
While the last few years may have raised new challenges with the impact of COVID, Baldwin, Briscoe and Steinmetz PC has remained fully operational and has continued to serve its clients with legal representation. State of the art technology, a new case management system, a new automated phone system and various on-line conferencing services have allowed the firm to ensure safe and consistent interaction with clients.
The law firm in June expanded to include a physical office in Charles County, located at 3010 Crain Highway in Waldorf. “We felt that a physical presence in Waldorf would better meet the needs of clients in that area” stated partner Rick Steinmetz, who focuses his legal expertise on personal injury cases and will primarily work from the Charles office.
The staff continues to expand with the addition of Nivea Ohri, who was raised in Southern Maryland, graduated from American University Washington College of Law in 2021 and worked as a law clerk in St. Mary’s Circuit Court. Ohri will be based primarily in the Waldorf office and will represent clients in criminal and domestic law matters.
Dunkin’ celebrates opening of new shop
Dunkin’ celebrated the grand opening of Waldorf’s newest Next Generation restaurant located at 2040 Crain Highway on Friday, July 29. With its Next Gen store design, people who live and work in Waldorf can run on Dunkin’ faster and more conveniently than ever before. Elements of the new restaurant experience include a modern design, Dunkin' on Demand mobile order pick-up area, premium pours through an innovative tap system and increased energy efficiency at the shop.
The 2,000 square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 20 crew members and is open daily from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. The new restaurant also features indoor seating for 14 and will offer complimentary Wi-Fi for guests. For more, visit visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
Free course offered for small food, beverage businesses
Cureate Courses will offer a free 10-week small business accelerator program for food and beverage businesses supported by Baltimore Community Lending, part of a $2.3 million grant from University of Maryland Medical System. Two businesses will have the chance to win a $5,000 cash prize. Businesses must be based in Baltimore city or county, Prince George's County or Charles County. A simple online application is open now at http://cureate.co/courses-md. Applications must be received by Sept. 12. UMMS support for Cureate Courses is unique in that it is a proactive investment in social entrepreneurship.