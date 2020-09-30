Nonprofit announces name change
As of Sept. 1, Charles & Tamar Henderson Heritage Association Inc. in Hughesville will be doing business as CNTHHA Inc. A nonprofit organization, its purpose is to bridge the power of family, with the root of our communities. The organization offers volunteer services for farmers seeking to join the nationwide efforts to end family hunger through the gleaning of crops that would otherwise be plowed over after harvest. For more information on CNTHHA Inc., go to support@cnthha.org.
Fashion boutique to open in Bowie
Versona will open its first store in Bowie on Thursday, Oct. 8, located in Bowie Town Center at 15412 Emerald Way. Versona is a women’s fashion boutique offering apparel, jewelry and accessories at exceptional prices every day. Committed to high quality fashions, the store will carry everything needed to complete an individualized outfit including jewelry, handbags, shoes and all the fashion trend items of the season.
The store manager will be Laura Stephenson. Store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.shopversona.com.
JustTech ranks on list of fasting-growing companies
Inc. magazine today revealed that JustTech, based in La Plata, is No. 1,442 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.
“Wow, I never imagined when I started this company at 25 that JustTech would one day be on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Joshua Justice, founder, owner and president of JustTech. “We keep focusing on providing the best solutions to our clients and optimizing our internal processes while ensuring our clients are satisfied and it has led to significant growth.”
Founded in 2006, JustTech specializes in solutions that increase efficiency, improve productivity and increase security in the office. JustTech provides Xerox office equipment, managed print services and managed IT services and supplemental IT support to clients in several states.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
Precise Systems, makes list for fifth year
On Aug. 12, Inc. magazine revealed that Precise Systems Inc. is No. 4,671 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, with a three-year revenue growth of 65%. Precise Systems is a service-disabled veteran owned, professional services company serving U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force customers founded in 1990.
“I believe that our continued success can be attributed to sticking to our corporate values of ‘Putting people first’ and ‘Delighting our customers.’ Even though we’ve grown significantly year after year; we have not lost touch with who we are or what we stand for,” Scott Pfister, president and COO of Precise Systems, said. “Our recognition amongst the nation’s fasting growing companies is a tribute to the incredible team we have and our commitment to those corporate values.”
Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list offers a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. The methodology for inclusion and the Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
Cieplak Dental Excellence is pleased to announce that Practice Administrator Sharon Garner has achieved the distinction of Master in the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM).
The Mastership achievement recognizes outstanding professional and educational achievements in dental practice administration and is awarded only to those who have completed rigorous requirements set forth by AADOM.
The Mastership distinction is the second level in AADOM’s designation program, and 2020 marks the first class of MAADOM’s.
“Sharon put in a lot of time and effort toward this goal. I am so proud of her accomplishment. The practice benefits from Sharon’s extensive knowledge in leadership, dental insurance management, marketing and patient relations. She is a life-long learner and our patients benefit every day from her knowledge.” stated Cieplak Dental Excellence’s owner, Dr. Patrick Cieplak.
Sharon has been with the practice for 10 years and currently resides in La Plata.
The convocation and induction ceremony was held virtually on Sept. 18.