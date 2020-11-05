Brewer announces new collaboration
Patuxent Brewing recently announced the release of Black is Beautiful, or BIB, a collaboration with their friends and mentors at Heavy Seas Brewery. Their Black is Beautiful is a luscious, vanilla chai stout — a roasty, creamy and spicy take on the BIB base stout. Heavy Seas will be donating 100% of the profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Education Fund. Patuxent Brewing will be donating 100% of their proceeds to their local NAACP chapter, and a few other charities’ initiatives that fall in line with BIB’s objectives.
“I have always wanted my brewery to have a place in aiding the entire community. Even in the hard times — we must continue to help each other be great. I could not have asked for a better collaboration than the Heavy Seas team,” Davie Feaster, founder and head brewmaster, said. The Black is Beautiful collaboration is set for release Nov. 25.
Garner earns mastership award
Cieplak Dental Excellence recently announced that Practice Administrator Sharon Garner has achieved the distinction of Master in the American Association of Dental Office Management. The mastership achievement recognizes outstanding professional and educational achievements in dental practice administration and is awarded only to those who have completed rigorous requirements set forth by AADOM. The distinction is the second level in AADOM’s designation program. Garner has been with the practice for 10 years and currently resides in La Plata. The convocation and induction ceremony was held virtually on Sept. 18.
Fashion boutique to open in Bowie
Versona opened its first store in Bowie on Thursday, Oct. 8, located in Bowie Town Center at 15412 Emerald Way. Versona is a women’s fashion boutique offering apparel, jewelry and accessories at exceptional prices every day. Committed to high quality fashions, the store will carry everything needed to complete an individualized outfit including jewelry, handbags, shoes and all the fashion trend items of the season. The store manager is Laura Stephenson. Store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more, visit www.shopversona.com.
JustTech ranks on list of fasting-growing companies
Inc. magazine today revealed that JustTech, based in La Plata, is No. 1,442 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Founded in 2006, JustTech specializes in solutions that increase efficiency, improve productivity and increase security in the office. JustTech provides Xerox office equipment, managed print services and managed IT services and supplemental IT support to clients in several states.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
Precise Systems, makes list for fifth year
On Aug. 12, Inc. magazine revealed that Precise Systems Inc. is No. 4,671 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, with a three-year revenue growth of 65%. Precise Systems is a service-disabled veteran owned, professional services company serving U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force customers founded in 1990.
Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list offers a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. The methodology for inclusion and the Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
Nonprofit announces name change
As of Sept. 1, Charles & Tamar Henderson Heritage Association Inc. in Hughesville will be doing business as CNTHHA Inc. A nonprofit organization, its purpose is to bridge the power of family, with the root of our communities. The organization offers volunteer services for farmers seeking to join the nationwide efforts to end family hunger through the gleaning of crops that would otherwise be plowed over after harvest. For more information on CNTHHA Inc., go to support@cnthha.org.