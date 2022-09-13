Southern Maryland music education facility relocates, expands

The Garrett Music Academy opened for business on April 22, 2004, at the intersection of Route 4 and Chaneyville Road in Owings as a small music school. As demand grew, Nick Garrett built unique music programs and community initiatives to accompany private music lessons for all instruments and voice and tripled the size of the complex where the once small building had housed thousands of music students.
In 2014, sensing a much-needed break, Garrett made the decision to retire from music and go to seminary to earn a degree in pastoral ministry, according to a release from the business. Garrett said of the change, “I had done music since I was 16 and taught for 17 years. I was ready for something different, and it seemed like learning how to feed the spirit was a good way to go. At the end of the day, I hold my head high because most of my students could play, I mean really play.”
During the 10 years Garrett created and managed The Garrett Music Academy, he won the Mentor of the Year Award from the Calvert County Mentoring Partnership, worked with Recorded Books LLC to create a nationally distributed line of online music lesson programs for use in public libraries, served on various local and state boards and commissions, founded Calvert County’s first idol program, graduated from Leadership Southern Maryland Class of 2010, started a program with the Berklee College of Music in Boston and made the Garrett Music Academy the regions prominent go-to facility for all things music. Many one-time students have gone on to become musicians, professional performers, teachers, professors and, in general, good people with a strong sense of community.
With an interest in keeping the business in the family and taking the well-established Garrett name that had touched so many even further, Garrett’s wife Krista saw an opportunity to step in and manage The Garrett Music Academy. Since 2008 she had already been bringing her unique trifecta of 20 years in private finance, a master’s degree in developmental psychology and having graduated from a performing arts school in piano to the Garrett Music Academy. However, on Feb. 20, 2014, Krista took over full-time operations.
As Krista found her voice and management style, she overcame many challenges; a devastating fire that burned down one of two entire academy buildings and several government shutdowns. The loss of a beloved music teacher from GMA named Nancy Elliott suddenly and unexpectedly hit the whole community hard, according to the release.
And who could forget the most meaningful pandemic since the post World War I Spanish Flu, Covid-19, and the shutdowns that came from it? However, Krista saw a vision that would allow her to incorporate virtual tools into the music community so well established by her hard work.
In July 2022, The Garrett Music Academy expanded again, this time moving north a few miles from Owings to 10425 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. The community still benefits from the music academy’s prime location on Route 4.
In this new location, Krista Garrett found the formula that brings all her talents with music and various forms of therapy to bare with new specialty programs for children, teens and adults, and homeschoolers. The Garrett Music Academy continues to offer its traditional group classes and ensembles that address the interest of musicians from all skill levels.
Over the past 8 years Krista Garrett has expanded the academy’s mission to expand the music community to a wider service area, regardless of age, circumstance or ability. She is a collaborator with a vision that has now seen her dreams of a bona fide community arts center coming to fruition with the space and partners to pull it off.
As The Garrett Music Academy approaches its 20th anniversary in 2023, the sky is the limit. These days a visitor to the academy is likely to see either Garrett moving around behind the scenes making the magic that makes the music work. Generations have now come and gone that still call The Garrett Music Academy home. When asked about the move to the new building, Krista said, “I’ve always believed that passion, innovation, knowledge and inspiration can get people far if they are willing to put in the work. We appreciate the trust our families place in us for results.”
Those interested in private music lessons, camps and clinics, instrument rentals, purchasing strings, picks, sticks or instruments, instrument repairs, or studios and sound labs, call 410-286-5505 or email info@garrettmusicacademy.com. For more information, visit www.garrettmusicacademy.com.