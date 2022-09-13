Southern Maryland music education facility relocates, expands

The Garrett Music Academy recently reopened in a new location in Dunkirk.

 Garrett Music Academy photo

The Garrett Music Academy opened for business on April 22, 2004, at the intersection of Route 4 and Chaneyville Road in Owings as a small music school. As demand grew, Nick Garrett built unique music programs and community initiatives to accompany private music lessons for all instruments and voice and tripled the size of the complex where the once small building had housed thousands of music students.

In 2014, sensing a much-needed break, Garrett made the decision to retire from music and go to seminary to earn a degree in pastoral ministry, according to a release from the business. Garrett said of the change, “I had done music since I was 16 and taught for 17 years. I was ready for something different, and it seemed like learning how to feed the spirit was a good way to go. At the end of the day, I hold my head high because most of my students could play, I mean really play.”