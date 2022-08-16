Many volunteers from the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors recently assisted the St. Mary’s County nonprofit branch of Sleep in Heavenly Peace with constructing their 500th children’s bed.

On July 23, almost 40 SMAR members joined several volunteers at Sleep in Heavenly Peace to help with the sanding, staining, and construction of bed frames that are set to be delivered to local children in the coming weeks, according to a release from the real estate group.