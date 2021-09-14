Staffing shortages are all over right now and physical therapy clinics haven’t been left out. An aging population with more chronic diseases has been pushing up PT demand for years. The pandemic has accelerated the problem.
Clinics aren’t just looking for clinicians either, according to a release from Freedom Therapy Solutions in Mechanicsville. They need the right people to fill roles in billing, administrative and tech roles too. Many clinics also employ people like nutritionists, athletic trainers and fitness professionals. For those looking for a new workplace or a new career, a PT clinic might be a great setting.
Build relationships
Physical therapy is unique in the world of healthcare because of the time that patients spend in the clinic. When people come into the clinic two to three times a week for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months, it’s easy for great relationships to form. These relationships often end up lasting a lifetime with benefits that extend outside the clinic. Having a large and diverse network is never a bad thing and a PT clinic is a great place to build one.
Make a difference
Physical therapists help people heal faster and get them back to normal life, with a focus on function. That means PTs want to help people get back to things like going to work, recreational activities, hobbies or playing with grandkids. Being able to return to things like that means a lot more to patients than lowering their blood pressure or improving their lab values. And it feels good to be a part of making that happen.
Enjoy stability
The need for PT services was growing before the pandemic, and it’s going to keep growing after. How PT services are delivered might change in the future with the growth spurt telemedicine has seen over the past year, but PT services will never be fully outsourced and technology will never replace patients being with providers in the clinic.
Working in a PT clinic can be rewarding and a great way to build relationships, become valuable in the community and make a difference in people’s lives.
