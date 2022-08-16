Nzara

Dr. Rumbi Nzara heads the new bariatrics program at UM Charles Regional.

 UM Charles Regional Medical Center photo

The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group has increased the scope of its surgical care practice to include specialized bariatric services.

Obesity is a growing health problem nationally, with over 40% of U.S. adults qualifying for the medically defined category, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty percent of Marylanders are defined as obese.