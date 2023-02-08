Atlantic Tractor announced today that it has earned the designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company for 2022. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Atlantic Tractor.
Certification confirms an overwhelming majority of our employees have a consistently positive experience at Atlantic Tractor. Atlantic Tractor scored 17 points higher than the average U.S. company.
“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work, said in a release. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Atlantic Tractor is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We are thrilled to be named a Great Place to Work-Certified,” Mel Goldsmith, CEO of Atlantic Tractor, said in the release. “We make employee culture and experience a priority each and every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs. Building trust and cohesiveness amongst our team members allows us to provide an exceptional customer experience for our customers, which in turn, enable us to drive for industry leading business results.”
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Atlantic Tractor
Atlantic Tractor is an eighteen location group of John Deere dealerships serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Virginia farmers, homeowners, landscapers, construction groups and government agencies with quality products, parts and service since 2004.
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit Atlantic Tractor's careers page at atjd.net/careers.
About Great Place to Work Certification
Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.