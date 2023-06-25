Jim and Nancy Bosket’s ”Sweet Blue Smoke” in Callaway recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in Southern Maryland and provides customers with a wide blend of barbecue styles from their travels throughout the country.
Nancy Bosket, left, and her husband Jim Bosket established ”Sweet Blue Smoke” in Callaway just over a year ago and the local restaurant provides customers with a unique blend of barbecue styles from their travels across the country.
Walter ”Lefty” Nash stands outside his restaurant Lefty’s Barbecue in Waldorf, which has served barbecue throughout Charles County since relocating to his current location 30 years ago.
Photo by Ted Black
Nancy and Jim Bosket stand in front of their restaurant ”Sweet Blue Smoke,” which is based in Callaway but serves barbecue throughout St. Mary’s County thanks to a food truck.
Photo by Ted Black
Randy Peaches, left, and Keith Rawlings Sr., co-owners of Pinky’s Eatery in Calvert County, have served the local community barbecue and other soulful items since 2018.
Photo by Ted Black
Jim and Nancy Bosket’s ”Sweet Blue Smoke” in Callaway recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in Southern Maryland and provides customers with a wide blend of barbecue styles from their travels throughout the country.
Photo by Ted Black
Nancy Bosket, left, and her husband Jim Bosket established ”Sweet Blue Smoke” in Callaway just over a year ago and the local restaurant provides customers with a unique blend of barbecue styles from their travels across the country.
Submitted photo
A sign welcoming customers to Lefty’s Restaurant in Waldorf features a likeness of owner Walter ”Lefty” Nash who has owned and operated the Charles County establishment since 1993.
Staff photo by Ted Black
A sign inside Pinky’s Eatery in Calvert County highlights the restaurant’s Sunday menu where co-owners Randy Peaches and Keith Rawlings Sr. have operated the local establishment since 2018.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Randy Peaches, left, Devin Brooks, Roberta Stringfellow, Keith Rawlings Jr., Janet Hyde, Diane Adams and Keith Rawlings Sr. stand outside Pinky’s Eatery in Calvert County.
A trio of restaurants in Southern Maryland, one from each respective county that comprise the region, have established themselves for a variety of reasons and now each is looking to enhance their reputation and continue to find their niche in the world of barbecue.
Walter ”Lefty” Nash, 77, has owned and operated Lefty’s Barbecue Unlimited in Waldorf, which emphasizes barbecue sandwiches on its menu since 1993, although initially it could have been just another pizza parlor. After retiring from his full-time work in a nearby Safeway warehouse, Nash had initially planned to open a pizzeria, but his father convinced the Georgia native to open a barbecue restaurant instead.
“I was all set to start my own pizza place, but my dad told me a barbecue place around here would do better because they didn’t have as many,” Nash said. ”He was right. I started in 1989 and I’ve been in this same building since 1993.”
In March, the online rating company Yelp listed Lefty’s Barbecue as the top barbecue joint in the state of Maryland.
Calvert County native Keith Rawlings Sr. and Randy Peaches, who was born and raised in Mississippi, are co-owners of Pinky’s Eatery in Owings. Since opening five years ago, the eatery also focuses on providing barbecue and a variety of soulful items to its customers.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinky’s had offered dine-in options for customers but has since transitioned to more of a delivery and pick-up spot.
“Before COVID-19 we had a few tables and chairs set up inside where people could sit down and eat,” said Rawlings, a 1987 Northern High School graduate. ”But since the pandemic we mainly provide pick-up and delivery options, but we also have a picnic area here where people can order food and eat outside.”
“When the grill is going and the smoke fills the air, that gets people really interested in what we have,” Peaches said. ”We always wanted to open a place that could serve the community and we would feel like part of the community. Our customers have been great. We have a lot of repeat customers and that’s a compliment to what we’re doing.”
Just over a year ago, the husband and wife tandem of Jim and Nancy Bosket established their barbecue restaurant ”Sweet Blue Smoke” in Callaway. The St. Mary’s County establishment has since carved out its niche for providing customers with their unique style of cooking, a combination of varying themes from their travels across the country.
“People ask us all the time if our style is Texas or Southwest or anything, and actually we have our unique style that combines a lot of barbecue styles that we have tasted in our travels,” Nancy Bosket said. ”it was a little over a year ago that we decided to open our own place and give it a try and actually I think we’ve been amazed at the loyal following that we have.”
Sweet Blue Smoke also travels ostensibly throughout the county as the Boskets have a food truck that sets up at various places in St. Mary’s. While their restaurant in Callaway has become a popular destination, the food truck has garnered considerable fanfare.
“We usually post where we’re going to park the food truck and when,” Bpsket said. ”Some of our customers will look for our truck each week and they will travel with us to different spots in the county. People always ask us what our style is, but it’s really a combination of styles that we have basically incorporated into our own.”
For more information about Lefty’s, visit the restaurant at 2064 Crain Highway in Waldorf or go to www.leftysbarbecue.com.
For more information about Pinky’s Eatery, visit the restaurant at 7995 Solomons Island Road in Owings or go to www.pinkyseaterymd.com.
For more information about Sweet Blue Smoke, visit the restaurant at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway or go to www.sweetbluesmoke.com.