Dunkirk women’s gym SWT Fitness held a festive Sip-and-Shop Christmas market event featuring a number of local businesses and wine for guests to enjoy while they shopped and listened to music.
The market took place from 1-4 p.m. and showcased 11 vendors from the area. Wine was available for guests at the door and many carried a cup as they wandered through the gym. The vendors ranged from apparel to small crafts and beauty products.
SWT stands for “Sistas Work Together” and is pronounced like the word “sweat.” The goal of the gym and the event was to create a gathering space for women, said SWT owner Sandra “Sandy” Vazquez.
“It's another way to bring us together because COVID really messed us up as humans; We forgot how to interact with one another,” said Vazquez. “It’s another way to get not just this community but us as women and members, to come to fellowship to get to know each other,” she said.
Andie Rowe demonstrated Spacetouch’s advanced skincare products and handed out punch-cards to guests at the Spacetouch table during the event.
“It was a great representation of the power of SWT,” said Rowe. “Really connecting and networking with women — for health and well being but also for small businesses. It just really is a great representation of the power of the fitness center and the program that Sandy's running.”
Lindsay Couch was at the event representing Green Compass, a company that produces USDA organic CBD products, she said. She educated guests about the company’s products and handed out samples of CBD gummies.
“A lot of the products there were very unique so I think that’s what made the event enjoyable,” said Couch. “It was nice getting to know a lot of people from the area as well.”
SWT offers a range of services in addition to daily fitness classes such as Reiki healing sessions, conditioning services and health and wellness coaching.
Vazquez first began SWT in her basement during the COVID-19 pandemic and later opened the Dunkirk location in October 2021. She says she found a love for women’s gyms after she left the Marine Corps in 1995 and wanted to make more female friends.
“We were living on base… and because I'd been around men for so long… I really didn’t know how to interact with ladies,” said Vazquez.
SWT member Brigid Brown says she keeps going back for the camaraderie and sense of family.
“I've become good friends with about three or four women that are pretty much in all the classes that I go to,” said Brown. “That's something that I've never done at a gym ever.”
Vasquez hopes to increase SWT’s membership to continue to create connections and a community for women through her gym, she said.