SWT

Lindsay Couch handed out CBD gummy samples and took guests contact information for a product giveaway at the event.

 Photo by Cecelia Shilling

Dunkirk women’s gym SWT Fitness held a festive Sip-and-Shop Christmas market event featuring a number of local businesses and wine for guests to enjoy while they shopped and listened to music.

The market took place from 1-4 p.m. and showcased 11 vendors from the area. Wine was available for guests at the door and many carried a cup as they wandered through the gym. The vendors ranged from apparel to small crafts and beauty products.