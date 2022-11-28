Wagoner, former head of Winpisinger center, dies

Chris Wagoner, former director of William W. Winpisinger Education and Technology Center in Hollywood, died on Nov. 20.

 IAM Communications Department photo

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers is mourning the passing of Chris Wagoner, who recently retired as director of the IAM’s William W. Winpisinger Education and Technology Center. Wagoner, 60, with his family by his side, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Over his 33-year IAM career, Wagoner dedicated his life to training and educating union activists at the Winpisinger Center, a campus in Hollywood that many call the IAM’s “crown jewel,” according to a news release from the center.