Maryland Rural Water Association CEO Sue Houghton, left, stands with Dee Wunder, the Chesapeake Ranch Water Company president, and David Baird, National Rural Water Association president, after presentation of the “Toasting the Tap” award to the Lusby company.
Warren "Ned" Prince, chief operating officer of the Chesapeake Ranch Water Company, is this year's state winner of the Water Operations Specialist of the Year award.
Submitted photo
At the annual meeting awards ceremony of the Maryland Rural Water Association held in Ocean City on May 4, the Chesapeake Ranch Water Company received two prestigious awards.
The water association supports several hundred small and medium sized water and waste-water utilities throughout Maryland providing professional training and technical assistance as well as advocacy for funding and regulatory matters.
The first award was to Warren "Ned" Prince, who was recognized as Water Operations Specialist of the Year for his dedicated and skillful project management and supervision for his 32 years of service to the community, specifically during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Prince is the chief operating officer of the Chesapeake Ranch Water Company, and supervises the acquisition, installation and operation of the company’s infrastructure, as well as training subordinate staff.
The Chesapeake Ranch Water Company also won MRWA’s prestigious statewide “Toasting the Tap” Water Tasting Competition. In this contest, meeting attendees and state officials sampled water from pitchers marked only with a number and submitted a ballot for the pitcher they judged to have the best tasting water.
The Chesapeake Ranch Water Company's entry received the most votes as the best tasting water among the finalists. As a result, the company will have the honor of being the Maryland entry in the National “Toasting the Tap” contest held by the National Rural Water Association next February in Washington, D.C.
Chesapeake Ranch Water Company provides water and fire protection service in an unincorporated area in Lusby with a population of 9,500.