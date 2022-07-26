E Verify Florida

Florida’s attorney general Ashley Moody and her cohorts in five other states and the District Columbia announced a settlement with Wawa over a 2019 data breach.(AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

 Steve Cannon

Popular convenience store and gas station chain Wawa is paying $8 million to six state attorneys general, including Florida and Maryland, as well as the District of Columbia to settle a 2019 data breach incident.

The December 2019 breach involved malware that involved hackers gaining access to Wawa’s point-of-sale (POS) terminals in the six states where it operates, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.