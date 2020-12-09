Weis Markets donates to Paralyzed Veterans of America

Weis Markets yesterday presented a check for $800,000 to Paralyzed Veterans of America to support its Mission: ABLE campaign.
This donation included a corporate donation and customer contributions raised during an in-store fundraising program, during which they were asked to purchase $1, $3 or $5 vouchers or round up their orders to the next dollar.
“Our customers have been extraordinarily generous in support of a great cause. Paralyzed Veterans of America has helped veterans with spinal cord injuries since 1946,” said Ron Bonacci, Vice President of Advertising and Marketing for Weis Markets. “Many of our customers and associates have bravely served our country, including our late chairman Robert F. Weis, and we are proud to support disabled veterans in partnership with PVA.”
This is the fourth year Weis has partnered with PVA for the Mission: ABLE campaign. During this time, it has generated more than $1.5 million in combined customer and corporate donations. The campaign encourages veterans and their families, corporate supporters, and friends to help create an America where our most severely injured heroes have access to what they have earned and deserve: care, jobs and benefits.
“We thank Weis Markets, their store associates, and their customers for supporting veterans with paralysis and other disabilities,” said PVA National President David Zurfluh. “The funds raised from this campaign each year help our organization provide services and programs to ensure veterans receive the benefits, accessibility, and jobs that they deserve. ParalyzedVeterans of America looks forward to our continued partnership with Weis Markets well into the future.”