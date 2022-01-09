Women’s Business League (WBL) is expanding and launching a new chapter in Prince George's County. Launching on Jan. 17, 2022, via a virtual event at 11:30 a.m., the chapter will be led by Chapter Leaders India Hall and Jonvoana Evans. The goal of this group is to provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships and education to all the members.
WBL provides a positive, encouraging and inspiring community for women in business and entrepreneurship. WBL believes women can accelerate their results one relationship at a time. Their foundation is to build a strong, supportive network for women in business through connection, opportunity and community. WBL is a space where women of all backgrounds can come together to uplift and encourage each other.
“By joining WBL at the beginning of the pandemic, it not only saved my business but launched it on an amazing trajectory," said Jeannine O'Neil, member of the Ipswich, Mass., chapter and owner of Magnolia Blooms. "I immediately felt the support from the community who showed up in the most incredible way. Once I joined, my sales quadrupled in just one month’s time, then doubled again. Six months later, I was making 10X what I would have made had I not joined.”
“Women’s Business League has given me community, education and support," said Stacey Welch-Andrade, Georgetown, Mass., member and owner of Sprinkles by Stacey. "These amazing women mention my name whenever they can to potential clients. My business has grown over 35% since joining WBL and it hasn’t even been a full year.”
WBL is a national networking community for female entrepreneurs and business women. Founded by Amy Poscik and Melissa Gilbo, WBL has over 40 chapters nationwide and more than 450 members. WBL is an inspiring community where members can dream big, reach for their goals and build meaningful relationships.