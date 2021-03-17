A shopping center at 3003 Festival Way in Waldorf recently added a technology store and plans to add two restaurants soon.
Xfinity opened in The Shops at Waldorf on Feb. 24, according to Deborah Blackford, a spokeswoman for the property owner, Madison Marquette.
Xfinity opened in a 2,350-square-foot space next to Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt. The store replaces one at 336 Post Office Road that closed last year, store manager Phillip Monroe said. He noted that the store, which will be open daily, will have seven or eight employees.
The two new restaurants are Rock & Toss Crab House and Quickway Japanese Hibachi, according to a press release.
Blackford said that the three stores replace Babies R Us, Bob’s Outlet and Sweet Thing Black Orchid.
"Being able to announce two new restaurants and a new national retailer ... as well as others soon to come, showcases the long-term stability of this shopping center," said Alicia Lupold, assistant vice president for Madison Marquette.
The 4,200-square-foot Rock & Toss Crab House, expected to open this month, will be located next to Panera Bread. The 1,575-square-foot Quickway Japanese Hibachi, expected to open in May, will be located next to Mission BBQ.
Rock & Toss Crab House will feature an authentic seasoned crab and shrimp seafood boil created using the restaurant’s own unique recipes and nature’s freshest ingredients. Menu items include seasonal blue crabs and crawfish as well as king and snow crab Legs. Combos are on the menu, and customers are encouraged to make their own, choosing from a variety of seafood options, seasonings and spice levels.
Quickway Japanese Hibachi offers fresh food, served fast with style. That’s how the restaurant has grown to include locations in 25 cities and 10 countries worldwide, according to the release. Using traditional teppanyaki cooking techniques, meals are prepared fresh on an open grill and cooked to order in a full-view, quick-service setting. Quickway Japanese Hibachi offers healthy foods that have reduced salt, no trans fat or MSG, as well as a variety of salads, sides and sushi.
With Xfinity, customers can get Comcast internet, television, voice, mobile and home management all working together for a convenient anywhere, anytime experience. Other offerings include Xfinity Mobile, a wireless experience using Xfinity Wi-Fi and Verizon, Xfinity Home, which provides home security and control, Xfinity Voice, an internet protocol-enabled digital-quality home phone service, xFi, which offers a simple digital dashboard to help customers set up and manage their home Wi-Fi networks, and Xfinity Flex, which allows internet-only customers access to streaming.
The Shops at Waldorf features 40 retailers in a 600,000-square-foot open-air lifestyle shopping center located at the intersection of routes 301 and 228. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Madison Marquette offers has 330 assets in 20 states and manages an investment portfolio valued at over $6.2 billion, including mixed-use, retail, office, medical, industrial, senior living and multi-family.