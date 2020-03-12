Calvert County Government continues to work with federal, state and local authorities to ensure the county is taking all necessary measures to minimize the risk of community exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calvert County.
To ensure citizens have the most up-to-date information, CCG has launched a virtual resource center on its website. Citizens can find the latest updates surrounding Calvert County’s response to COVID-19, including any precautionary measures, guidance and closures, at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus. Residents, employees and media are encouraged to regularly monitor the page and use the resources available.
“Calvert County will use every tool at our disposal in responding to COVID-19,” said Board of County Commissioners President Kelly McConkey. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update our citizens as needed. Our citizens’ health and safety is our top priority.”
Major updates will continue to appear on the Calvert County Government website, www.CavlertCountyMd.gov, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and Comcast Channel 6.