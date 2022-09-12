Calvert High School running back Domaine Wallace finds a rushing lane in the first half of last Friday's game at La Plata. Wallace scored the Cavaliers' first two touchdowns, one each on offense and defense, to lead the Cavaliers to a 55-13 victory over the Warriors.
Calvert High School quarterback Stevie Oursler rolls out looking for an open receiver in the first quarter of last Friday's game at La Plata. Oursler and the Cavaliers rolled up 41 points in the first half en route to a 55-13 victory over the Warriors.
La Plata High School running back Cameron Owens takes the handoff from quarterback Jayden Wills in the first half of last Friday's contest against Calvert. La Plata slipped to 0-2 on the season as the Warriors were upended by the visiting Cavaliers 55-13.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Last Friday evening offered both the Calvert High School and La Plata football teams a chance to atone for setbacks one week earlier as the Cavaliers and Warriors arrived having suffered defeats that were on opposite ends of the spectrum.
Calvert (1-1) had owned a 12-0 lead over cross-county rival Huntingtown (1-1) in the second half of its season opener, only to watch the Hurricanes rally for a 13-12 victory. La Plata (0-2), however, not only never led at Great Mills, the Warriors failed to dent the scoreboard in a 34-0 setback that puzzled coaches and players alike.
Last Friday evening, Sept. 9, it was Calvert that got back on the winning track when the Cavaliers cruised to a 55-13 victory over the host Warriors. Calvert running back Domaine Wallace opened the scoring with a 64-yard run then promptly provided the next points when he intercepted a Jayden Wills pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
"Domaine makes plays for us on both sides of the ball," said Calvert coach Rick Sneade, whose team will host McDonough (1-1) this Friday. "Our offensive line did a great job opening lanes for Domaine and he did the rest. Our passing game was really effective tonight. Stevie [Oursler] made some great throws to Carter [Gosheff] and we were able to get a lot of our backups in the second half."
Calvert owned a 41-7 halftime lead, prompting Sneade to sit Oursler and a number of his starters. Calvert had ended the first half by marching 99 yards in just four plays, with Oursler hitting Gosheff twice for 65 yards then connecting with Jason Kinney on a 20-yard scoring strike on the final play of the half. Kicker Keith Baker converted on seven extra points in as many attempts.
La Plata, which will travel to Patuxent (1-1) this Friday, will look to attain its first win of the season against a Panthers' squad that rebounded from a 20-13 setback to Northern by edging Lackey, 13-7. Warriors' coach Devontae Williams commended his freshman quarterback, Wills, for making a number of good plays, tossing two touchdowns while being intercepted four times.
"We did a lot of good things, but this is the first time I recall someone putting up 55 [points] on us," Williams said. "Even some of those teams early on that went 2-8 I don't think we gave up 55 points. But tonight was Jayden's first start. He was unavailable last week when we went to Great Mills, but for his first start tonight he probably threw for over 200 yards."
While Calvert will host McDonough and La Plata will venture to Patuxent, there are two other games on the slate this Friday, Sept. 16, that will prove markedly intriguing. Defending 3A state champion Northern (2-0) will face Great Mills (2-0), while Leonardtown (2-0) will travel to St. Charles (2-0) in another early season clash of unbeaten SMAC squads.
Northern blanked Chopticon 41-0 last Friday for its second straight win while Great Mills edged North Point (0-2). Leonardtown, which shut out McDonough 40-0 in week one, bested Hungtingtown 7-0 last Friday in a genuine defensive struggle. The Raiders have yet to yield a single point in two games and will next travel to St. Charles (2-0), which downed Thomas Stone 40-7 last Friday after blanking Westlake 41-0 the week before.