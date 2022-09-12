Last Friday evening offered both the Calvert High School and La Plata football teams a chance to atone for setbacks one week earlier as the Cavaliers and Warriors arrived having suffered defeats that were on opposite ends of the spectrum.

Calvert (1-1) had owned a 12-0 lead over cross-county rival Huntingtown (1-1) in the second half of its season opener, only to watch the Hurricanes rally for a 13-12 victory. La Plata (0-2), however, not only never led at Great Mills, the Warriors failed to dent the scoreboard in a 34-0 setback that puzzled coaches and players alike.

