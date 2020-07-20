Emergency cooling centers available
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will open two cooling centers in the county for residents who need to take refuge from the heat in a safe, cool place, with safe drinking water available.
The following locations will be available for emergency cooling through Wednesday, July 22:
• 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
• 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
While inside the buildings, individuals must wear face coverings and practice physical distancing, and staff will follow screening and sanitation guidelines.
Residents who need transportation to a cooling center outside of regular public transportation operating hours should call the Calvert County Emergency Communications Center non-emergency line at 410-535-3491.
Some precautions residents should follow include:
• Drinking plenty of fluids. Water is best.
• Avoiding beverages containing alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar as they can dehydrate the body.
• Staying in an air-conditioned room or building during the hottest part of the day.
• Staying out of the sun.
• Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Checking on elderly relatives and neighbors.
• Never leaving children or pets in parked cars since temperatures can rise to 130 degrees inside vehicles in only a few minutes, even with the windows rolled down.
Heat can affect anyone, but most at risk are the very young, older adults and people with underlying health problems. Symptoms of heat illness include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, nausea, weak but rapid pulse and headaches. People with these symptoms should find shade, drink water slowly and make sure there is good ventilation. Those with severe symptoms should seek medical attention.
For more information or to sign up for additional emergency preparedness information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
MSAC accepting artist applications
The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications through Friday, July 24, for its Independent Artist Awards.
The awards recognize achievement by Maryland artists creating their work independent of an institution or organization are accompanied by grants of $2,000, $10,000, and $15,000 that encourage artistic growth and sustained practice.
For more information or to apply, email Emily Sollenberger at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov or Laura Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov, or go to www.msac.org/programs/independent-artist-award.
Calvert pools resumes open swim
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation recently announced that the Cove Point and Kings Landing pools are available to county residents for open swim by reservation only.
Each pool will offer three two-hour open swim sessions daily from noon to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Capacity is limited during each session to allow for social distancing and there will be a 30-minute break between each session to allow for cleaning and sanitation.
Cove Point has a strict capacity limit and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The slides will be open, but the wading pool remains closed until further notice.
Walk-ins will not be admitted and pool entry rates will apply.
For more information about Cove Point and Kings Landing pools, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/395/Aquatic-Facilities or to register for open swims, go to https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html. The activity number is 720000 for Kings Landing and 730000 for Cove Point.
Artworks@7th now open
Artworks@7th Gallery in North Beach will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays or by appointments through July.
This month the gallery, which is located at 8905 Chesapeake Ave., will feature the works of member artist Donna Tizol.
The gallery is also available on Instagram and Facebook.
Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 410-286-5278 or to shop online, go to www.facebook.com/Artworkat7th/ or www.instagram.com/p/CA47uj9Bomp/).
P.F. boulevard closed for construction
A section of Prince Frederick Boulevard in Prince Frederick is closed to facilitate developer installation of a roundabout for the Calvert Hills subdivision.
During construction, the boulevard will be closed to all traffic in both directions between Allnut Court and West Dares Beach Road and redirected to Route 2/4. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway.
Construction is expected to continue through Saturday, Aug. 15, weather permitting.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
CalvART Gallery to spotlight beaches
CalvART Gallery will focus on sandy strips near the seashore during its Anything Beaches exhibit, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 2.
The Prince Frederick gallery’s members will use various mediums to illustrate and experience their favorite beaches and summertime views.
The gallery, which is located at 110 S. Solomons Island Road, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
For more information on the exhibit, email Pat Morrison at patmorrison52@cs.com or Abbey Griffin at abbeygrif@gmail.com., or to view the exhibit online, go to www.calvartgallery.org, or view the exhibit online at https://squareup.com/store/calvart-gallery or www.facebook.com/www.calvartgallery.org/.
CSM accepting registration for kid’s, teen college
The College of Southern Maryland is accepting registration for Kids’ and Teen College.
The program offers 150 virtual enrichment programs for ages 5 to 17 designed to allow kids and teens to design a fun, online summer experience specific to their interests, from home.
“Over the past few weeks, College of Southern Maryland staff has worked hard to restructure our Kids’ and Teen College summer program in order to provide our students with a high-quality educational experience, from the safety of their own home,” Continuing Education and Workforce Development Associate Vice President Ellen Flowers-Fields said in a news release. “Area summer camps may be cancelled, but the College of Southern Maryland and our many programs are not.”
Programs range from acting/improv/vocals, YouTube Content Creators and Junior Vet to creative writing, coding and Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics. There are also a variety of school prep classes for music theory, foreign and sign language, webpage design and SAT/ACT. Math and reading common core classes help students who may have missed out on concepts that were critical in the fourth quarter of this school year. The courses are broken down by grade level.
For more information or to register, go to www.csmd.edu/kidscollege.
Keeping pets safe during summer temps
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Animal Control, has issued an animal safety alert due to excessive heat and advises citizens to take steps to keep their pets safe when temperatures are soaring.
In addition to providing appropriate protection from the weather, animals must be provided with shelter, water, space and access to shade.
The following requirements are also in effect for the duration of the heat advisory:
• Dogs with short snouts and long hair winter breeds, such as huskies, malamutes, and St. Bernards, should have outside time limited to less than 30 minutes at a time to prevent overheating.
• Animals kept outdoors should be monitored at all times and brought into a temperature-controlled environment if they begin to show signs of distress such as vomiting, diarrhea, excessive drooling, dizziness, disorientation or heavy panting. Any time a pet is outside, owners must ensure it has protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water. During heat waves, add ice to water when possible.
Some additional tips by the Humane Society:
• Provide pets tree shade or shade with tarps because they don't obstruct air flow. A doghouse does not provide relief from heat; in fact, it makes it worse.
• Never leave your pets in a parked car, not even for a minute, even with the car and air conditioning running. On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels. On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees.
• Watch the humidity. Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their body. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves and their temperature can skyrocket to dangerous levels.
• Limit exercise on hot days. Adjust intensity and duration of exercise in accordance with the temperature. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. Be especially careful with pets with white-colored ears, who are more susceptible to skin cancer, and short-nosed pets, who typically have difficulty breathing.
• Avoid walking dogs on asphalt and concrete. The surfaces get very hot and can burn your pet's paws. Walk your dog on the grass if possible, as being close to the ground can heat their body quickly. Always carry water with you to keep your dog from dehydrating and keep walks to a minimum.
• Giving your dog a lightweight summer haircut can help prevent overheating, but never shave to the skin. Dogs need one inch of protection to avoid getting sunburned.
• Do not rely on a fan. Pets respond differently to heat than humans do. For instance, dogs sweat primarily through their feet.
• Cool your pet inside. Keep your pet from overheating indoors or out with a cooling body wrap, vest or mat. Soak these products in cool water and they'll stay cool (but usually dry) for up to three days. A cool soaking bath is also a good idea for dogs that don't find baths stressful.
• Provide access to fresh water, whether your pets are inside or outside.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
MICHAEL REID