Calvert County declares emergency; move will enable SBA assistance

  • By Caleb M. Soptelean csoptelean@somdnews
Michael Allshouse mallshouse@somdnews.com

According to the Calvert County Health Department website, as of Thursday morning, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Calvert County was confirmed.

The person with the infection is doing well and under medical care. The person had minimal contact with others since becoming infected, and the family members are self-isolating. The source of the infection was an out-of-state relative. Neither the Calvert resident nor the relative has had any contact with anyone in a local school, daycare, nursing facility or any other vulnerable population. On Tuesday, Calvert County joined numerous other government entities and declared an emergency due to fallout from the spread of the coronavirus Commission President Kelly D. McConkey (R) said the move allows the county to move funds around, if necessary. It also enables local businesses to receive assistance or loans from the federal Small Business Administration. “We’ve taken this step as an act of readiness that provides the flexibility needed to rapidly respond to this evolving situation,” McConkey said. “This declaration formalizes the work we’ve been doing for several weeks.” McConkey said he could’ve issued the proclamation on his own, but he got support from the entire board, noting that County Attorney John Norris reached out to the other four board members.

Updates can be obtained online at calvertcountymd.gov/coronavirus.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

