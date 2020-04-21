Calvert has second COVID-19 death

Calvert County had its second death related to the coronavirus on Sunday.
Commission President Kelly McConkey (R) announced the death near the end of the Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting.
County health officer Dr. Larry Polsky confirmed the death.
He also said that the state’s website is showing a total of fourth deaths for the county, but Polsky said two were Calvert residents who had moved and were in nursing homes outside the county when they died.
As of Thursday morning, there were 133 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and 14,775 across the state of Maryland.
