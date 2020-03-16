Today the Charles County Board of County Commissioners issued a proclamation to declare a local state of emergency, a move that will enhance government efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Monday press release.
Charles County Government continues to take several other measures to protect the public health and safety of its residents as new coronavirus cases are confirmed throughout Maryland. Many county agencies and facilities are closed, including school-based community centers and indoor pools, recreation centers, senior centers, libraries and public schools. Additionally, many government-sponsored public meetings have been cancelled. The full list of closures and cancellations is available and will remain updated online at: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/operating-schedule. County services that remain on a normal operating schedule include the Charles County Treasury Office, Tri-County Animal Shelter, VanGO, AlphaBEST child care at Port Tobacco, curbside recycling and landfill and recycling centers.
Charles County Government is also taking other actions to ensure social distancing and prevent community transmission of the coronavirus. County Administrator Mark Belton is expanding telework options for non-essential employees, offering liberal leave for employees who need to stay home with children and adjusting operations as needed to ensure essential services are provided. The changes are being implemented to keep both county employees and residents safe during this public health emergency.
No new cases through community transmission have been confirmed in Charles County at this time. Residents are asked to remain vigilant in taking appropriate actions to prevent the spread of the virus, including regular hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, and staying home when you are sick.
The Charles County Department of Health has set up a call center to respond to inquiries from the public. Call the department at 301-609-6717 if you have an urgent question or concern. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the latest updates on the Coronavirus, including how to protect yourself from it and what to do if you suspect you are infected, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/services/health-and-human-services/covid-19.