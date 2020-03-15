Charles County Public Schools is settling in for the long haul, putting in place plans that have been developed in preparation for the two-week closure of schools.
“We've had a lot of planning, but now we're actually seeing what the implementation of those plans looks like,” said school system spokeswoman Katie O'Malley-Simpson.
During a press conference called by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) Thursday evening, Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced that all Maryland public schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27 due to the spread of novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19.
“At this time, I am directing that from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, all Maryland public schools will be closed,” said Karen B. Salmon, Maryland state superintendent of schools. “It is crucial that we take immediate measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in school communities across the state.”
Hogan held a televised press conference Thursday afternoon to announce that a Prince George's County resident with no known exposure from travel or contact with an infected person had been hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.
“The circumstances of this case indicate that we are entering a new phase of this crisis in our state,” Hogan said. “We should expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise.”
Salmon said that during the closure, all school facilities and buses will be carefully disinfected. Salmon recommended that school systems cancel their spring break to make up for some of the lost days due to closure.
Salmon said that plans involving childcare are being developed to ensure that the children of emergency response personnel will be cared for and families fed during the closure.
Local Catholic and other private schools have followed suit.
While closed, all CCPS facilities are closed to the public, according to a school system news release. All 12-month employees must report to work; all other employees are not to report to work for the week of March 16 to 20. A decision about whether they are to report the week of March 23 to 27 is yet to be determined.
During the closure, CCPS building service staff will complete a deep cleaning of all CCPS facilities.
During the closure, CCPS will offer free meals to any child age 18 or younger. Meals will be cold bagged lunches and will be picked up at Henry E. Lackey, Maurice J. McDonough, St. Charles and Westlake high schools; Milton M. Somers Middle School; and Indian Head, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy and J.P. Ryon elementary schools.
“This is basically our Lunch on Us summer meals program, except that our food services workers have gotten a special exemption from the federal government to send lunches home. Normally, we're required to provide the meals on-site,” O'Malley-Simpson said.
The curbside outdoor meal pickups will be held Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine. Although food cannot be consumed at the distribution sites, children must be physically present to receive a meal.
Each child will receive one bagged lunch which can include items such as a cold cut sandwich, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, milk and juice. The child may also pick up one shelf-stable breakfast pack for the following morning that contains cereal, crackers and juice.
The release stated that optional instructional activities are also planned for students to complete at home, and CCPS will provide a link to a distance-learning website on March 16. In addition, CCPS plans to provide paper-based instructional resources for students who do not have technology access at home.
O'Malley-Simpson stressed Friday that these are optional learning opportunities, and students will not be graded on the activities or even required to do them.
O'Malley-Simpson said the school system does not have the resources found at many colleges, who are bringing many of their course offerings online. The school system will do an informal survey of students' technology access to determine possible next steps.
“It's difficult to provide differentiated learning at a distance,” O'Malley-Simpson said.
O'Malley-Simpson said the school system will review options for making up days. There are currently six days available, including three unused inclement weather days and three days originally scheduled for spring break.
O'Malley-Simpson said plans are still being developed for the possibility that the school closures could be extended past two weeks.