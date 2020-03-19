Cars pulled up to the curb at Greenview Knolls Elementary School on Tuesday morning, and folks inside told school officials how many bags they wanted. Volunteers stuffed milk, sandwiches and produce into white plastic bags and set them on the side of the curb. Drivers pulled up, got out, grabbed the bags and left.
It was the first day the St. Mary’s school system started its drive-up lunch service. In the days prior, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and State Superintendent Karen Salmon, announced all Maryland public schools will be closed from at least March 16 to March 27 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, and also closed dining areas in bars and restaurants and prohibited gatherings of 50 people or more. The governor tightened that restriction to 10 on Thursday morning.
During the closure, schools must continue providing meals to those in need. Salmon said they requested a federal waiver to provide three meals and a snack to children. Food items included Pop-Tarts, fresh milk they already had in the schools, turkey and cheese sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly, fruits and vegetables.
St. Mary’s public schools are hosting drive-up lunches at Greenview Knolls Elementary, Leonardtown Elementary, Margaret Brent Middle and Lexington Park Elementary. The meals are offered through the school system’s Summer Meals Program and given to kids 18 years old and younger Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., all free of charge.
The volunteers at Greenview Knolls Elementary got an early start between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Tuesday because people were waiting. They had already given out 46 meals before 11:30 and more than 100 by noon. Janet Fowler, the school’s principal, said there has been a mixture of family sizes coming through, driving or walking. “Someone pulled up needing eight” meals, she said.
Health officials and state leaders have recommended practicing social distancing, which means individuals should stand about 6 feet apart. The drive-up lunch volunteers kept this in mind when handing out food. They placed the plastic bags on the curbs and drivers had to exit their cars to retrieve it.
“We can’t physically hand it to them,” Kaitlin Fraer, the school system’s food service specialist, said.
Fraer said it was not hard finding volunteers, especially since 12-month employees returned to work that day.
One of the volunteers was Joseph Gordon, a building service manager for the school system. Not only has he been helping pass out meals, he has also been thoroughly cleaning the schools while they have been closed by “wiping tables, chairs, any hardware, microwaves, anything people touched. We’re wiping everything.”
Joining the volunteers briefly on Tuesday to help bag food and distribute was Maureen Montgomery, the deputy superintendent, and Superintendent Scott Smith, who said he has been stuck in his office since Friday.
Smith said he was part of a conference call on Monday with Salmon and the rest of the superintendents in Maryland discussing meals and other future plans. He said the selection of school lunch sites was dependent on the walkability for kids who did not have an adult to drive them.
“The next part is to have a whole bunch of online learning tools,” he said, adding that many are currently available on the school system’s website.
The resources are accessible through software called Clever. He said students should already know their log-in information and parents should be asking the children how to access it.
Smith said if families do not know the login they can send an email to concerns@smcps.org.
Smith acknowledged the students without internet access and mentioned the possibility of packet assignments. An email from the school system was sent Wednesday afternoon asking parents to respond to a brief survey about internet access. To take the survey, users can copy and paste the link https://tinyurl.com/SMCPSinternet in the browser.
Before Smith left to check out the Leonardtown Elementary site, Jill Morris, president of the education association of St. Mary’s County, said Smith is all about the school community and he and his cabinet are committed to making sure everyone’s needs are met during this unprecedented times.
“There’s no playbook for this,” she said.
