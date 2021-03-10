ELKTON — John Ronald Sapp, Sr., age 71, of Elkton, Md., passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, following a lengthy battle with COPD. He was born in Havre de Grace, Md., on September 25, 1949, to the late Ronda and Goldie (Shepherd) Sapp.
His bravery through his illness was an inspiration to all who knew him and he was always quick with a laugh and charmed everyone who met him, until the day he died. His greatest love was spending time with family.
John was retired from the trucking industry, where he had mastered every position from mechanic to terminal manager; but his favorite part was driving. He was also an instructor and passed his knowledge on to many young drivers.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Lorraine Sapp; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Todd Creek of Elkton; son and daughter-in-law, John and Holly Sapp of Fayetteville, GA; son, Scott Sapp of Talleyville, DE; grand daughters, Sarah Creek of Elkton, and Emily (Jim) Bell of Newark; and grandsons, Kyle Sapp of Fayetteville, GA, and Pvt. Ethan Sapp, stationed with the U.S. Army at Katterbach, Germany.
He is also survived by his aunt, Shirley Andrews of Westminster; sisters, Rita Alexander, Debbie Carroll, and Sandy Holcomb; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
A Celebration of Life is planned for the summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Youth Empowerment Source at https://www.youthempowermentsource.org/, or to Friendship House at https://www.friendshiphousede.org/.