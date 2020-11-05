Charles commissioners hear update on racial equity statement

At the Oct. 27 Charles County commissioners meeting, the board heard from multiple county employees who formed a diversity and inclusion task force committed to creating a statement that embodies the county’s commitment to racial equity.
The meeting was a follow up to the commissioners’ June 2 reaffirmation to their commitment to racial equality and fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion in the community. The statement came with the condemning of the law enforcement actions that led to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Seventeen employees were gathered across nine different departments with the goal of creating a diverse group and encouraging conversations about equity and inclusion. The statement was presented by Renesha Miles, community engagement coordinator, from the office of the county administrator, and the group falls under the guidance of Charmaine Brown, chief equity officer.
“It’s important to acknowledge the diversity of the group,” Miles said. “We made sure that we had variety of employees from every level, those risen from part time to full time and diversity of overall cultural and racial background.”
Miles said it is important within the county government to normalize conversations regarding diversity, equity and inclusion. Miles said there are more than just racial issues that set people apart and that the county government must commit to diversity and inclusion.
Maquita Irvin from the commissioners’ office said the group was comprised intentionally of people with different backgrounds and experiences. Irvin said the group has had positive and negative conversations regarding race and sent different statements out to over 150 employees to get a larger perspective.
“Our statement will serve as a foundation for racial equity framework for the county government,” Irvin said. “It was very important to each one of us that all government employees embraced the statement.”
“This was a very thoughtful process, the group was actively engaged about the work we are doing,” Miles said. “This is the first stop on a long road to make sure each employee is treated equitably and fairly.”
Irvin said she wanted to make sure the statement, being a work in progress, is adequately communicated. She said the county is acknowledging its problems and working in the right direction.
The working statement presented to commissioners was as follows: “Charles County government fosters a welcoming, inclusive, and empowered work culture based on unbiased, just and equitable treatment for all. We commit to being accountable for creating opportunities to grow and strengthen our community. We embrace the power of diversity.”
Ideas shared for making the statement visible to the public were having it in the signature of every email sent by county government employees and on every letterhead.
Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) said one of the words she saw missing in the statement was “equality.” Coates said the community wanted to hear equality taken into consideration along with diversity and inclusion.
John Stevens from the department of public works responded by saying equality does not equate to equity. Stevens said one of the pictures shared in their meetings defined equality by everyone having access to the same opportunities regardless of race and gender, while equity referred to proportional representation in those same opportunities.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said while he appreciated the efforts of everyone involved, the statement seemed “very presumptive.” Collins said to him the statement made it seem like the county has always operated with the current goals in place.
“There should be a statement to recognize that county is striving toward this as a goal,” Collins said. “I am reading this like we have always operated with this in mind, the statement should challenge us to be the best we possibly can be.”
Collins said he could assure that members of the public would disagree that the county has reached its aforementioned goals of racial equity. He said he is not sure if there is any government in the world that has reached and exceeded these standards.
“This is a work in progress, but to make this as pure as possible, there needs to be consideration that we are striving to reach these goals,” Collins said.
Twitter: @RyanSoMdNews