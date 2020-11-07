The Charles County Homeless and Emergency Shelter Committee hosted its community resource day on Oct. 28 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, with 45 different organizations gathering together to provide services and resources for individuals who are homeless or at imminent risk of being homeless.
The committee is comprised of United Way of Charles County, LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. and the county department of social services. United Way coordinates the annual event that is typically held at the Waldorf Jaycees but was not possible due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Elizabeth Farar, director of community projects for United Way Charles, said that organizations ranging from churches to nonprofits to the department of health came together for the event. Farar said the total attendance was 427 people.
“That is a huge success,” Farar said. “It is not the highest number we have had, but it means that 427 people received help, rent assistance, utility assistance, people went home with help.”
In addition to helping people facing eviction, Farar said COVID-19 tests, pregnancy tests, HIV tests, flu shots and other medical tests were administered for free. She said coats were given out in advance of winter weather and mental health services were available too.
“All of those people were exposed to supportive organizations in the county,” Farar said. “That’s what nonprofits are there for, they exist to run into the fire and 2020 is one giant social service fire. These organizations are committed to going into that, they exist to help people.”
Farar said nearly $1 million was available in rent assistance at the event for citizens in need. She said all participating organizations adhered to strict guidelines amid the pandemic, but she was proud to see everyone participating.
“We are seeing folks in need now more than ever,” Farar said. “Nonprofits meet human social service needs, supporting them keeps the fabric of society together.”
Maria Bryan, director of social services for the Salvation Army Waldorf Outpost, said she believed the event was a success in getting aid to people who need it. Salvation Army held a tent at the event, with volunteers distributing gift baskets as well as information on how to obtain utility, rent, mortgage and food pantry assistance.
“The community resource day has always been impactful prior to the pandemic, the pandemic gave it a twist,” Bryan said. “It has changed the schematics of people in need, we’re getting people about to be evicted who have never had a problem paying rent, how scary it has to be for these people, it is not a good time to be evicted.”
Bryan said Salvation Army is also providing prescription and medical assistance, Thanksgiving baskets and Christmas assistance in the future. She said those who have not been directly affected by the pandemic need to think about their neighbors, looking into donating to local food pantries or providing financial assistance.
“I feel like we will come into a needier season in the winter, knowing local community agents helps,” Bryan said. “People can think outside the box and donate to someone who is in need.”
Potomac Heights Baptist Church in Indian Head was one of the partnering organizations at the event. Lead Pastor Brian Sandifer distributed Ensure energy drinks as well as hygiene bags and kits for citizens in attendance.
“It’s part of the ministry of Christ to help the least of these, so we want to be able to administer and reach out to people,” Sandifer said. “We ought to have a desire in our heart to want to reach out to them and to do whatever we can to meet real and pressing needs in our life.”
Sandifer said his church has a food pantry to help administer to the needs of the less fortunate, plus contributes to a group called neighbors eager to serve, a ministry on the western part of the county servicing less-advantaged citizens.
For information about the United Way and the services it provides and coordinates, visit www.unitedwaycharles.org/.
Twitter: @RyanSoMdNews