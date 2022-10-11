At-large
Michael “Mike” Lukas
Marks Letonya Smalls
District 1 (vote for up to two)
Cindy Coulby
David Hancock
Calvin E. Montgomery Sr.
Samichie Thomas
District 2 (vote for up to two)
Julie Brown
Jason I. Henry
Jamila Smith
Brenda L. Thomas
District 3 (vote for up to to two)
Dottery Butler-Washington
Nicole M. Kreamer
Deron Eldridge Tross
Richard Wallace
District 4 (vote for up to to two)
Andre R. Griggs Jr.
Yonelle Moore Lee
Linda Warren
