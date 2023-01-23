Adebayo

Gbemisola Victoria Adebayo is a psychiatric nurse practitioner at the behavioral health practice at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

 UMCRMC photo

Nurse practitioner Gbemisola “Victoria” Adebayo recently joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health practice and is currently accepting new patients at the La Plata mental health practice.

Behavioral Health offers diagnosis, professional assistance, and medication management for various mental health conditions such as ADHD, anxiety disorders, autism and more.